Impartial health board member?
A leading foe of medical marijuana was confirmed Thursday as a member of the State Board of Health, but not before some legislators questioned whether he could be impartial in dealing with medical cannabis, if it is legalized by voters.
Former State Sen. John Kuehn, a veterinarian, is a co-chair of the group, Smart Approaches to Marijuana Nebraska , which is running an informational campaign against legalizing medical marijuana. Gov. Pete Ricketts, who also opposes medical cannabis, nominated Kuehn, a close ally, to the 17-member health board, which advises the state health department.
But State Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln, who is co-chair of a group seeking to qualify an initiative to allow medical marijuana on the ballot this November, opposed the appointment. He expressed doubts that Kuehn could be impartial if the health board is confronted with carrying out the legalization, if it is approved by voters.
Both Morfeld and Lincoln Sen. Anna Wishart, another co-chair of Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana, formerly Nebraskans for Sensible Marijuana Laws, predicted that the medical marijuana initiative will qualify for the ballot, and that voters will approve it. They cited their polling that shows 80% support for legalization.
"It's very likely that medical marijuana will be a constitutional right by this November," Morfeld said.
Morfeld, as well as Omaha Sen. Ernie Chambers, expressed concerns that Kuehn would carry out the will of the governor, and use his post on the health board to frustrate the will of the voters. Morfeld said that Ricketts had already "illegally" held up the expansion of Medicaid that was approved by voters in 2018.
Kuehn, when asked to comment, texted that he was grateful for the "trust and confidence" of the governor and Legislature and will work to "support the statutory mission of the Board of Health."
But defenders of Kuehn in the Legislature said that the former senator was more than qualified and that he would follow the law, if voters approved medical marijuana.
Elkhorn Sen. Lou Ann Linehan called it "ridiculous" that senators would reject Kuehn because of one issue, pointing out that when he was a senator, he had defied the state veterinarian association to help pass a bill to prevent the abuse of prescription drugs, including those used by vets.
Linehan said that opposing Kuehn's appointment would be like blocking one for Tom Osborne, who also opposes legalization of medical marijuana. Both Kuehn and the former football coach have said that doing so would be a step toward legalization recreational use of pop in Nebraska.
In the end, lawmakers voted 32-3 to confirm Kuehn's appointment.
Teachers assaulted on the job could get "injury leave" paid by school districts under LB 1186, given first-round approval on Thursday.
Right now, teachers have to use their own sick leave or vacation leave if they miss less than seven days of work because of on-the-job injuries suffered in an assault. That is unfair, said the bill's sponsor, Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers.
Workers compensation benefits kick in on the seventh day, and senator said that about 300 teachers a year get such benefits because of at-school assaults.
