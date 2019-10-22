LINCOLN — Former State Sen. Mike Flood is adding to his growing media network.
On Tuesday, he and his partner, Andy Ruback, announced the purchase of the KSID AM and FM stations in Sidney, Nebraska, from its longtime owner, Suzy Ernest.
Flood Communication now owns 10 radio stations and seven television stations across Nebraska, as well as a Spanish speaking network called Telemundo Nebraska.
Flood, in a news release, said that KSID operations will remain in Sidney, and that he is establishing a news bureau there that will cover the community and western Nebraska.
"Why Sidney?" he said. "The answer is simple: The town's got grit, resilience and tenacity. Sidney is focused on a new future with new opportunities."
Flood recently announced his intention to run for his former state legislative seat in 2020 to represent his hometown of Norfolk.
It would be great to have Flood back in the Nebraska legislature, especially as speaker.
