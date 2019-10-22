LINCOLN — Former State Sen. Mike Flood is adding to his growing media network.

On Tuesday, he and his partner, Andy Ruback, announced the purchase of the KSID AM and FM stations in Sidney, Nebraska, from its longtime owner, Suzy Ernest.

Flood Communication now owns 10 radio stations and seven television stations across Nebraska, as well as a Spanish speaking network called Telemundo Nebraska. 

Flood, in a news release, said that KSID operations will remain in Sidney, and that he is establishing a news bureau there that will cover the community and western Nebraska.

"Why Sidney?" he said. "The answer is simple: The town's got grit, resilience and tenacity. Sidney is focused on a new future with new opportunities."

Flood recently announced his intention to run for his former state legislative seat in 2020 to represent his hometown of Norfolk. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

Check out nearly 100 stunning photos of Nebraska

Check out some of the most beautiful images of Nebraska. 

1 of 90

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584, 

twitter.com/paulhammelowh

Reporter - Regional/state issues

Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments