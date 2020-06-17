A 28-year-old Lincoln native was reported missing in Hawaii on Monday.

Clare Maney was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Sunday walking the shoreline with dive fins on, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Maney, graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and has been working at Hawaii Outdoor Guides as a guide, according to her Facebook page.

Maney is described as being 5 foot, 11 inches tall, weighing 145 pounds, and having fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about Maney’s whereabouts to call Officer Rebecca Carruthers at (808) 326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawaii Police Department’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.

