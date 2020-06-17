The search has ended for a 28-year-old Lincoln native  reported missing in Hawaii on Monday.

Clare Maney was last seen in Kailua-Kona on Sunday walking the shoreline with dive fins on, according to the Hawaii County Fire Department.

Her family said Thursday that the search had ended, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

In a Facebook Post, her family said: "They were unable to find her and she is presumed to be gone," according to the Journal Star. 

Maney graduated from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2013 and has been working at Hawaii Outdoor Guides as a guide, according to her Facebook page.

Maney is described as being 5-foot-11, weighing 145 pounds, and having a fair complexion, blonde hair and blue eyes.

Police ask that anyone who may have any information about Maney’s whereabouts to call Officer Rebecca Carruthers at 808-326-4646, ext. 253, or the Hawaii Police Department’s nonemergency number at 808-935-3311.

