Congress members take part in a ribbon cutting June 28, 1983, on the roof of a House office building at the Capitol in Washington to dedicate a solar energy system. The system was to be used to help power House computers. From left are: Reps. Robert Young, D-Missouri; Richard Ottinger, D-N.Y.; J.J.Pinkle, D-Texas; Berkley Bedell, D-Iowa; and Charles Wilson, D-Texas.
Former Iowa Rep. Berkley Bedell, right, with then-congressional candidate Rob Hubler in 2008. Hubler was campaigning to unseat incumbent Rep. Steve King.
TIM ROHWER/WORLD-HERALD NEWS SERVICE
THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Barack Obama D-Ill., and former Iowa Rep. Berkley Bedell join hands at a campaign stop Jan. 1, 2008, in Sioux City, Iowa.
Berkley Bedell represented northwest Iowa's 6th District in the U.S. House of Representatives from 1975 to 1987. He also founded Pure Fishing, a fishing tackle business based in Spirit Lake, Iowa, and received a federal small-business man of the year award in 1964. Bedell also served in the military from 1942 to 1945.
Iowa Democratic Party Chair Troy Price and 4th District Chair Penny Rosfjord said in a statement that Bedell fought hard to protect farm families in times of crisis and to help the middle class.
“A true prairie populist, his value-driven policies united Iowans and inspired generations of future Democrats. Our state is a better place because of his leadership, and his dedication to community will be missed,” Price and Rosfjord said.
Bedell remained active in politics. In July, Bedell introduced Sen. Elizabeth Warren at a campaign stop in Sioux City and endorsed her campaign. In 2014, he worked to boost young voter turnout to push presidential candidates to tackle climate change, money in politics, and student costs and debt. He also campaigned with Barack Obama in 2008.
"We feel sadness that Dad’s inspiration of unrelenting determination to make the world and humanity better will have a quieter voice," Tom Bedell said in his Facebook post.
Jim Frost, a close friend, said the former congressman was dedicated to issues he cared about, not party politics.
"He was the epitome of think nationally and act locally," Frost said.
