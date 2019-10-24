...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 26.2 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL REMAIN NEAR 26.2 FEET THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON.
Forecast of state tax revenues gets $266 million rosier, setting off budget battles
LINCOLN — Rosier predictions of state tax revenues could set off major budget battles in the 2020 legislative session.
A state panel on Thursday upped its predictions of Nebraska tax revenue by $266 million for the two-year budget period ending June 30, 2021.
The revised forecast calls for $5.09 billion in revenue collections during the current fiscal year — a 2.8% increase over the previous year. The new forecast calls for $5.15 billion in revenue for fiscal year 2020-21, which would be 2% more than the year before.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, the Revenue Committee chairwoman, said she wants to put all of the additional money into property tax relief. She said she believes state spending needs have already been addressed in the two-year budget passed in May.
"I think we need to do property tax relief as much as we can," she said.
But others called for caution, calling it "extremely risky" to obligate what might be a one-time increase in tax collections for ongoing tax cuts or spending needs.
"The increased forecast presents a good opportunity for lawmakers to build up our cash reserve, which was drawn down well below recommended levels to weather recent state revenue struggles," said Renee Fry, OpenSky Policy Institute executive director.
By state law, any increase in revenue for the current fiscal year would have to be put directly into the state's cash reserve fund. Based on the revised forecast, that would mean adding nearly $161 million to the reserve.
Legislative Fiscal Analyst Tom Bergquist said that would bring the reserve fund to about $616 million, which is still less than the 16% of budget level recommended by experts. Lawmakers could take money from the reserve by passing a bill.
