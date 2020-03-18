LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts is holding a press conference at 2 p.m. Wednesday to discuss steps state officials are taking to prevent the spread of COVID-19 at private businesses in Nebraska.
Follow reporters Paul Hammel and Martha Stoddard as they tweet about the press conference.
