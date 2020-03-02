Catholic priests in the Omaha Archdiocese and elsewhere are being reminded that parishioners can forgo the common cup at Holy Communion and handshakes at church services because of concerns about infectious diseases, including the flu and the novel coronavirus.
Deacon Tim McNeil told archdiocesan priests in an email that church workers can take preventative steps when celebrating the liturgy. Some of the precautions are used even in ordinary times, he said.
“Priests, deacons, and extraordinary ministers of Holy Communion are urged to practice good hygiene, washing their hands before Mass begins or even using an alcohol- based anti-bacterial solution before and after distributing Holy Communion,” he wrote. “Assure the faithful that if they are sick or are experiencing symptoms of sickness they are not obliged to attend Mass, and even that out of charity they ought not to attend.”
Precautionary measures that could be applied, he said, include suspending the exchange of the sign of peace or instructing that it be exchanged without physical contact.
Priests also have the authority to suspend the distribution of Holy Communion to people via a chalice, or common cup.
The Diocese of Sioux City sent out a similar reminder over the weekend. Bishop R. Walker Nickless said the recent focus on the coronavirus outbreak "has generated a renewed concern about liturgical practices and Mass attendance."
Dawn Prosser, a spokesperson for the diocese, said several parishes already had stopped shaking hands during services because of the flu.
McNeil noted the same thing. “In my own parish of St. Bernard’s, a couple of months ago," he said Monday, "we suspended the public use of the chalice and shaking hands during the sign of peace.”
Omaha Archbishop George Lucas also has the authority to grant a general dispensation from the obligation to attend Sunday Mass, McNeil said. He also may suspend church services.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
So basically churches - and other places of public assembly - should do exactly what we/they should be doing every single winter: Not coughing on each other, staying home if seek, limiting physical contact, and diligently washing hands.
Check.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.