WASHINGTON — A select group of Iowans and Nebraskans will have prime seats inside the House chamber Tuesday night to hear President Donald Trump deliver the State of the Union address.
Among them is Rachel Wilke, the widow of James Wilke, who died while rescuing a driver stranded in floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska. She will attend the speech at the invitation of Sen. Ben Sasse.
“Rachel and her husband, James, are Nebraska strong,” Sasse said in a statement. “This family shows Americans what it means to love your neighbor. James was selfless, hardworking, and our whole state stands behind Rachel and all of the other flood victims as we continue the long process of recovery. Nebraskans have a lot of grit and integrity — that’s why we can count on each other when we need it most.”
Each lawmaker is awarded a seat in the gallery to give away. Midlands House members and senators have been issuing statements identifying whom they’ve tapped for those seats.
Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska announced that his guest will be Toba Cohen-Dunning, executive director of the Omaha Public Schools Foundation.
“A successful educational path for our youth also includes those who work beyond the classroom by bringing attention to the need for funding for scholarships and other educational experiences,” he said. “Toba utilizes a creative public and private partnership to create more opportunities for students in our state’s largest school district.”
Rep. Cindy Axne chose Shannon Baity, a special education teacher at Clay Elementary School in Altoona, Iowa. Axne said they want to highlight the importance of investing in mental health resources for students and teachers.
“We need to be making sure that our teachers and students are equally prepared for each day of learning, including by ensuring they aren’t overburdened by stress and other mental health challenges that undermine a good learning environment,” she said.
University of Nebraska President Ted Carter will attend the speech as the guest of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
“In this exciting time for Nebraska, as we lead innovation in agriculture, security, and health care, I am honored that this highly decorated Naval commander and education leader will be my guest of honor at this year’s State of the Union,” Fortenberry said.
Rep. Adrian Smith of Nebraska picked former State Sen. Phil Erdman to be his guest.
Sen. Joni Ernst of Iowa has invited U.S. Army Col. Dave Trotter as her guest. Trotter grew up in Altoona and graduated from East High School in Des Moines.
“Colonel Trotter is the Executive Officer to the Commanding General of Army North (Fifth Army) and is a graduate from Iowa State University, where he and Senator Ernst were both in ROTC,” according to a press release.
Sens. Deb Fischer of Nebraska and Chuck Grassley of Iowa went with a simple approach for their extra tickets.
Both invited their spouse.
