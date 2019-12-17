Crews from Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assisted with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska: Mary Roncka and her husband, Gene Roncka, right, accompanied by neighbor Kevin Mandina, top left, as floodwaters continued to rise in March.
That's the motto that guided Gretna resident Autumn Rock in the days and weeks after Nebraska was hit with widespread flooding that destroyed homes, mangled roads and bridges and put the tenacity of residents to the test.
Rock isn't a first responder or a member of any disaster relief organization. She's just an ordinary citizen.
But with help from Valley resident Nick Goldapp she sprang into action, coordinating airboat rescues and collecting donations of hay, fencing and other supplies from across the country to assist farmers and ranchers whose fields and livestock were overcome by rushing water.
Goldapp put at least 30,000 miles on his pickup delivering donations across the state. Rock and Goldapp exchanged close to 1,200 phone calls in April alone as offers of and calls for help flooded in.
"When I need help, I hope my neighbors help me," Goldapp said.
"That's just what we do," Rock said. "Less talk, more action."
Rock was among several dozen volunteer firefighters, Nebraska National Guard members and residents — all deemed "flood heroes" — honored Tuesday at the Nebraska Capitol by Gov. Pete Ricketts and first lady Susanne Shore for their work during and after the devastating flooding in mid-March.
The honorees were "people who took direct action to save somebody else’s life," Ricketts said — people who embodied the grit, selflessness and can-do spirit for which Nebraskans are known.
After putting out a call for stories of heroism, Ricketts and Shore said they received hundreds of nominations for flood heroes. Tuesday's ceremony was the first of several events planned over the next year to pay tribute to them.
Out of the "worst, most widespread natural disasters our state has ever experienced," Ricketts said, helpers and heroes emerged. From Schuyler to Fremont, Waterloo to North Bend, they organized hay drops for hungry cattle, served meals to evacuees and rescued panicked people and pets trapped in houses and cars, often on little sleep and sometimes while their own homes were threatened by floodwaters.
"It was neighbors helping neighbors, friends helping friends, Nebraskans helping strangers ... it could not have been more Nebraskan," Ricketts said.
Rock said the work she took part in was a true team effort that involved generous donors and volunteers.
“I had hundreds of people who came from across the country to help,” she said. “I’m accepting this not just for myself, but all of them.”
Those recognized by the governor included a group of seven Fremont and Cedar Bluffs volunteer firefighters — Matthew Baker, Logan Kahler, Wayne Kreifels, Chris Lichtenberg, Nick Morris, Richard Osterloh and Rick Schutt — who suffered hypothermia after spending up to two hours stranded in wind-whipped, freezing-cold waters after their airboats capsized while they tried to rescue a family in Dodge County whose house was surrounded by the overflowing Elkhorn River.
The rescuers were plucked out of the water by Nebraska National Guard helicopters. After being treated at a hospital and resting up, they went back out to help with more rescues and evacuations, said Bryan Tuma, assistant director of the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency.
National Guard air crew and coordinators were celebrated, too, including the operations staff who coordinate missions and gather information, work that's "not glamorous but essential," said Maj. Gen. Daryl Bohac, Nebraska’s adjutant general. National Guard crews rescued 113 people and flew in dark, windy, dangerous conditions that rivaled any combat zone, he said.
The wife, mother and children of rural Columbus resident James Wilke were on hand to collect his posthumous honor. Wilke was one of five Nebraskans who died during the flooding. He was attempting to rescue a stranded driver in his tractor when a bridge over the swollen Shell Creek collapsed and he drowned.
The Pierce Volunteer Fire Department was one of 17 fire departments singled out. Many smaller, rural communities depended on departments staffed by volunteers to monitor flood conditions and carry out evacuations and water rescues.
"We don't do it for this reason by any means, but it is nice," Pierce Fire Chief Steve Dolesh said of the recognition. He also gave credit to Andrew Elsberry, another Pierce resident and honoree, who used his airboat to rescue 12 people over several days.
Dolesh said some members of his volunteer crew took off from their day jobs for nearly a week so they could help respond in the thick of the flood. They slept in the fire station for days straight when flooding left the roads back to their houses impassable.
And after experiencing disaster in March, the Pierce fire department is ready for what next year's spring thaw could bring. Water and ice rescue crews are training for rescues and operations in difficult conditions. A new airboat for the department should be delivered in February.
"We are so much more prepared now than we were the first time," Dolesh said.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
Anthony Thomson, left, and Melody Walton make their way out of the flooded blocks near 1st and M Streets after a visit to Melody's house where they loaded up supplies in Fremont, Nebraska on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
Bonnie Warner, Barb Pierce, Katie Cameron and Amanda Pierce cheer for a convoy of Hy-Vee trucks escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
Hy-Vee staff rush to offload a convoy of trucks that were escorted by the Nebraska State Patrol and the Army National Guard Sunday, March 17, 2019 in Fremont, Neb. The trucks delivered much needed supplies to the city that was surrounded by floodwaters.
People gather in downtown Hamburg, Iowa to watch the floodwaters creep closer to a barrier built on Sunday, March 17, 2019. The levee protecting the town from the floodwaters of the Missouri River broke, flooding the town.
Amelia Fritz, left, hugs her daughter Heather Rockwell in Glenwood, Iowa on Monday, March 18, 2019. They were evacuated from Pacific Junction, Iowa after floodwaters hit the town. They are part of 15 relatives all staying in the same house or in a camper in the front driveway.
Shawn Shonerd, left, and his partner Andrew Bauer, who live in Bellwood Lakes are surrounded by large chunks of ice Monday March 18, 2019 after the historic flooding along the Platte River days prior in Bellwood, Nebraska.
People watch from the Huron Street bridge as water from Willow Creek flows just under bridge in Missouri Valley, Iowa on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
The junction of Highway 275 and Highway 91 is flooded on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 just north of Scribner, Nebraska.
Cody Stump walks through a flooded street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water rolls through a street in Hooper, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near a trailer park on March 13.
High water floods a street in Hooper, Nebraska, near an old bank building on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Standing water from melting snow and rain reflects the evening sky as a truck travels north on Highway 275 near Fremont, Nebraska, on Wednesday, March 13, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska om Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Crews from the Ashland, Mead and Yutan Fire and Rescue assist with evacuating the final residents in Ashland, Nebraska Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Nebraska State Patrol Trooper Keith Bell surveys the water levels as floodwaters continue to rise near Salt Creek in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Sean Hanger, of Ashland and his son Aiden, navigate the floodwaters which continue to rise near Jack Anderson Ball Park in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Floodwaters continue to rise as mailboxes are consumed near Furnas Street and N. 15th Street in Ashland, Nebraska, Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Residents are rescued from a flooded area near Missouri Valley, Iowa on Thursday March 14, 2019.
Jenna Muntz stands behind a row of sandbags as she takes a photo of the rising floodwaters in Cedar Creek, Nebraska on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A semitrailer truck that tried crossing Bell Creek in Arlington, Nebraska, was swept off the road by fast moving floodwaters.
Both Iowa and Nebraska were hit hard by flooding earlier this year and are in need of the disaster aid. Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on Thursday, March 14.
Blake Japp pulls his remote control truck out of the water while playing in the shallow floodwaters of Bell Creek on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Arlington, Nebraska.
Bell Creek, on the east side of Arlington, Nebraska flooded parts of the town on March 14.
People navigate over giant chunks of ice that were thrown by floodwaters near River Resort in Yutan, Neb Thursday March 14, 2019.
A flooded home near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
Two corn cobs float in floodwaters near Mosquito Creek in Council Bluffs, Iowa on Thursday, March 14, 2019.
A Blackhawk helicopter hovers over Waterloo on Friday March 15.
A cow makes his way through floodwaters near Columbus, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
A house is surrounded by floodwaters near Waterloo, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Floodwaters run through the town of Rogers, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Highway 75's northbound lane is closed due to flooding near MerrittÕs Beach RV Park on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Cars drive drive across a flooded Platte River on Highway 50 just north of Louisville on Friday, March 15.
Water covers a road near Valley, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Brent Schwindt of Norfolk, Nebraska, holds his son Paul, 4 months, as his wife Lacey Hansen sleeps on a blow up mattress at Lutheran High Northeast on Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Norfolk. The school was being used as an evacuation shelter for people affected by flooding in the area.
Motorists are forced to turn around as West Maple Road west of 216th Street is closed as floodwaters rise over the road near the Elkhorn River in Elkhorn, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
A crowd of people gather to overlook the floodwaters which continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
Homes, vehicles and RV's are submerged in floodwaters that continue to rise along the Missouri River in Plattsmouth, Nebraska, Friday, March 15, 2019.
Adam Jensen races to load his Lincoln Navigator outside his home near Mayne and Condron Streets in Valley, Nebraska. With three kids and a dog they plan to head to a hotel in Iowa. Valley residents were ordered to evacuate because of flooding on Friday, March 15, 2019.
CJ Cunningham holds his German shorthair Cazz after they were rescued from the King Lake area Friday, March 15, 2019.
Water flows over Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on March 15.
People keep an eye on floodwaters along Highway 30 between Fremont and Arlington, Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Horses belonging to Faye Etherington are brought into town through floodwater on Highway 77 in Fremont Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Paul Schmidt walks with his children Calvin and Avery while looking back at floodwaters over Broad Street in Fremont Nebraska on Friday, March 15, 2019.
At sunrise, Norfolk City Engineer Steven Rames inspects the levy next to the Northeast Community College on Friday, March 15, 2019, in Norfolk, Nebraska. Rames said the levy was stable and that the water had dropped 8 to 9 feet.
A pickup is stranded on the east side of Norfolk, Nebraska, in floodwaters on Friday, March 15, 2019.
Sarpy County Sheriff's Deputy Darin Morrissey rides an ATV through floodwaters in Hawaiian Village on Saturday, March 16, 2019.