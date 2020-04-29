A former state senator from the Millard area hopes to become the third person to return to the Nebraska Legislature after being term-limited out of office.
But to do so, Rich Pahls will have to get past four other candidates seeking the District 31 seat. The group includes Tim Royers, a high school teacher; Mark Gruenewald, an insurance advisor; Melanie Williams, a child welfare advocate; and Alexander Martin, a well-traveled bicycle shop employee.
The five are vying to represent a district that is about half-Republican, with the rest of the registered voters split between Democrats and nonpartisans. Two will advance to the November general election.
It has been represented for the last 16 years by former Millard Public Schools administrators. Pahls held the seat from 2005 through 2013, when current State Sen. Rick Kolowski took office. Kolowski is barred by term limits from running again.
Pahls, now 76, has been on the Omaha City Council since leaving the Legislature. He said supporters encouraged him to run for his old seat again. He decided to do it, he said, because he likes the process and believes he can help make the Legislature work better. The body was less polarized when he served, and he hopes to bring back a more collaborative approach to policymaking.
A registered Republican, he is the best-funded of the five. He had $54,469 in donations, including money carried over from his City Council campaign fund, according to the latest campaign finance reports. Swain Construction, a major GOP donor, gave his largest campaign donation at $10,000.
Pahls lists good jobs, good education, security and tax relief as his priorities, but freely admits he doesn't have solutions to those issues. Instead, he said he focuses on doing research, listening to others and talking through ideas.
Royers, 34, began his campaign more than a year ago, becoming the first candidate in the race. He is a teacher and debate coach at Millard West High School. He said his interest in policymaking goes back to his early teaching days when he realized the obstacles to providing students with the best education. He also believes it is important to have a parent and teacher in the Legislature.
A registered Democrat, he spent months knocking on doors and has collected a modest campaign fund. He had raised $38,582 for the race. His largest donation, $10,280, came from the Nebraska State Education Association. He also has support from Kolowski, the current District 31 senator.
For Royers, the top issues are school funding and property taxes. He said schools should get more state support and it should be more predictable. He also wants to encourage partnerships between schools and the private sector and to push family-friendly policies.
Gruenewald, 64, works for biBERK selling property and casualty insurance to small businesses. Four years ago, he beat an incumbent to get on the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District board. Now he said he wants to take his fight for fiscal control to the state level.
He is a registered Republican who named tax reform, education and law enforcement as priorities. He said both education and tax reform are needed to get Nebraska's economy going and attract businesses, and that key to both is getting more bang for the buck from government spending.
Gruenewald has not filed a campaign finance report, which is not required if a candidate has not raised or spent more than $5,000, but expressed optimism about his chances against better-funded opponents, citing his NRD victory against an incumbent.
Williams, 59, co-founded and leads the Family Advocacy Movement, which speaks out against government overreach in child welfare cases. She also is a member of the Nebraska Children's Commission. She said she was inspired to run by two-time presidential candidate Bernie Sanders. She said her experience and commitment to social justice issues would be valuable in the Legislature.
A registered Democrat, she said her focus is child welfare and juvenile justice issues. Other concerns include voter rights and redistricting, criminal justice reform, immigration, Medicaid expansion and tax relief for working families.
Williams has not raised any money for her campaign, but she said she offers voters a real alternative and the chance to support a progressive platform.
Martin, 39, said he got into the race in hopes of making a difference. The Millard native spent four years in the U.S. Navy, after hitchhiking around North America, Western Europe and Japan. He currently works as the service manager at Trek Bicycle.
He is a registered Democrat who said his top priority would be reducing property taxes for single-family homeowners and farmers. He said he also wants to make Nebraska less dependent on taxes generally. One way he proposes to achieve that is to legalize recreational marijuana and have the state be the distributor.
Martin has not raised any money for his campaign. He said he offers fresh eyes and the moxie to get things done.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.