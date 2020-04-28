The body of a Mondamin, Iowa, man who was reported missing by his family has been found in the Missouri River west of town.

The Harrison County Sheriff's Office said Jeffrey Lynn Wallis, 57, was reported missing by his family on April 18.

About four days later, at 1:07 a.m. on April 22, someone fishing found a body by the Remington Landing boat ramp west of Mondamin, according to the Sheriff's Office.

An autopsy conducted Friday helped to positively confirm the identity, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Nancy Gaarder

