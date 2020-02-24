A firefighter suffered minor injuries Sunday night while fighting a house fire in Lincoln.
Lincoln firefighters responded to a report of a house fire at 9 p.m. in the attached garage of a house at 7109 Whitewater Lane, about 2 miles north of 14th and Superior Streets.
The house was burning when firefighters arrived, and firefighters called a second alarm. The fire also had spread to the homes north and south of the house that was on fire.
Residents of all three houses got out safely, officials said.
An electrical problem in the garage was determined to have been the cause of the fire. The house at 7109 Whitewater was determined to be a total loss. The house to the north sustained $30,000 in damage, and the house to the south had $5,000 in damage.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.