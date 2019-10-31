...THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVER...
MISSOURI RIVER NEAR BLAIR AFFECTING HARRISON...POTTAWATTAMIE AND
WASHINGTON COUNTIES.
MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA AFFECTING POTTAWATTAMIE...DOUGLAS AND SARPY
COUNTIES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH AREAS WHERE WATER COVERS THE ROAD. THE
WATER DEPTH MAY BE TOO GREAT TO ALLOW YOUR VEHICLE TO PASS SAFELY.
TURN AROUND...DON'T DROWN!
STAY TUNED TO THE LATEST DEVELOPMENTS BY LISTENING TO NOAA WEATHER
RADIO...OR A LOCAL MEDIA OUTLET.
&&
THE FLOOD ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR
THE MISSOURI RIVER AT OMAHA.
* UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE.
* AT 9:15 AM FRIDAY THE STAGE WAS 25.4 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 29.0 FEET.
* FORECAST...THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE A SLOW FALL TO NEAR 25.2 FEET
BY TUESDAY.
&&
Bradley Rice was fired as the superintendent of Nebraska State Patrol in June 2017.
A former superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol is suing the agency, alleging he was wrongly denied identification to carry a concealed firearm.
Bradley Rice, who led the agency from March 2015 until he was dismissed by the governor in June 2017, filed the lawsuit against the agency and its current superintendent Wednesday in Lancaster County District Court.
Rice, in his lawsuit, states that as a result of his work in law enforcement, he has concerns for his safety in public places.
He says that on April 18, he requested the agency’s approval to carry a concealed firearm.
A federal code allows qualified retired law enforcement officers to carry concealed firearms under certain conditions with proper identification.
On May 3, the lawsuit says, the current superintendent, John Bolduc, denied Rice’s request on grounds that Rice did not depart the agency in good standing because he was “involuntarily terminated.”
The lawsuit says Bolduc’s conclusion that Rice did not depart in good standing is “arbitrary, capricious and not based upon any competent, relevant evidence, or applicable standards of review.”
Rice asks the court to direct the agency to provide him the documents or certification necessary to carry a gun.
State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said he could not comment on pending litigation. However, he issued a statement Thursday saying the matter “isn’t a concealed handgun permit issue.”
He said that subject to conditions, some retired law enforcement officers may carry a concealed firearm without a Nebraska concealed handgun permit. He said Rice requested that the agency provide him an identification card to do so and was denied.
In his lawsuit, Rice notes that he served in good standing with the patrol from the date of his commission until the date of his formal retirement in December 2010. In 2015, he was appointed as patrol superintendent.
He says he was never disciplined for any misconduct related to his public service as a law enforcement officer and was decorated for his work in drunken-driving apprehensions.
He indicates that as a political appointee, he served at the pleasure of the governor, and that his termination “was not based on any conduct or failure to act, that were reasonably related to … performance as a law enforcement officer.”
His termination, the lawsuit says, was based “solely on political grounds or factual allegations that were either not true or proven to be false.”
Nebraska State Patrol investigators and deputies from the Douglas County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant April 12 in Omaha and recovered $40,000 in drug money. The search was a follow up to a traffic stop April 5, 2018 that located $42,000 in drug money and a small amount of marijuana.
The Nebraska State Patrol found 326 pounds of marijuana and 1.4 pounds of marijuana edibles during a traffic stop in early April in Aurora. The patrol also found 55 pounds of pot in a separate stop on Interstate 80 near Giltner.
Troopers stopped a westbound Ford Explorer that they'd observed speeding about 15 miles west of Lincoln in October. During the stop, they became suspicious and searched the vehicle, discovering approximately $216,500 in suspected drug money.
On Oct. 27, a Nebraska State Trooper pulled over an eastbound Nissan Altima for speeding near mile marker 159 on Interstate 80 near Sutherland. During the traffic stop, the trooper conducted a search of the vehicle that revealed 45 pounds of high-grade marijuana and 1,732 THC oil vape cartridges.
At 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, a trooper observed an eastbound Nissan Rogue following another vehicle too closely near Dunbar on Highway 2 in Otoe County. The trooper, with assistance from Otoe County Sheriff’s deputies, found 164 pounds of high grade marijuana, 500 units of THC shatter, 500 units of THC oil and 4,700 units of THC blunts.
2018 was a busy year for the State Patrol and its drug-sniffing dogs.
Marijuana that fell out of a trailer on I-80 in January.
The Nebraska State Patrol seized 526 pounds of marijuana in early January after stopping a truck near Goehner, Nebraska.
218 pounds of marijuana found by State Patrol on I-80 near Lincoln on Feb. 22, 2018.
Troopers found 73 pounds of cocaine and 44 pounds of what they suspect is fentanyl hidden in the false compartment of a semi in April.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax in April 18 during a traffic stop in Fillmore County.
Nebraska State Patrol troopers seized 1,853 pounds of marijuana, 8,779 doses of hash oil vape pens, and 46 pounds of loose hash wax April 18, 2018 during a traffic stop in Fillmore County.
The Nebraska State Patrol seized 290 pounds of marijuana in June from a semitrailer pulled over near Kearney.
Marijuana seized in a stop in June.
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper found 115 pounds of marijuana inside a car on a transport trailer on July 25.
A search of a Chevy Tahoe in August revealed three large duffel bags containing heat-sealed packages of marijuana. The marijuana has an estimated street value of $303,000.
Nebraska State Patrol Troopers seized about 300 pounds of marijuana and other THC products on Oct. 31, 2018 near Lodgepole, Nebraska.
Marijuana busts on Oct. 25, 2018
State troopers found more than 1,600 pounds of edible marijuana products, THC wax and pot worth more than $550,000 during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Milford in November.
A 19-year-old from Illinois driving on I-80 was arrested Thursday after authorities found 168 pounds of marijuana in the vehicle in early December.
A Patrol K9 posing with the drugs he found after a stop in early December.
