A fire at a Lincoln strip mall resulted in $200,000-$250,000 in damage to a business, officials said.

Firefighters were called to the strip mall near North 66th and Holdrege Streets shortly after 11:30 a.m. Saturday to investigate a report of black smoke coming from the building. 

The fire started in the business in the north part of the strip mall, according to a press release distributed Monday by the Lincoln Fire Department. Smoke traveled through attic space to the other businesses in the mall, prompting their them to be evacuated.

Other businesses in the strip mall sustained smoke damage. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

Emily covers K-12 education, including Omaha Public Schools. Previously, Emily covered local government and the Nebraska Legislature for The World-Herald. Follow her on Twitter @emily_nitcher. Phone: 402-444-1192.

