An early morning fire in a Lincoln restaurant caused an estimated $50,000 in damage, Lincoln fire officials said Thursday.

Firefighters found smoke and flames at the Golden Corral at 3940 N. 26th St. when they arrived just before 5 a.m. Thursday. They were able to extinguish the fire in about 10 minutes.

The fire originated in a buffet warming unit, officials said. The restaurant's sprinkler system contained the blaze to the area near the warming unit.

The business will be closed until further notice.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109,

twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started