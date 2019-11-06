Walter Carter

Walter "Ted" Carter is the sole finalist for NU's presidency.

 KAYLA WOLF/THE WORLD-HERALD

Walter "Ted" Carter will conclude his Nebraska tour next week on the west edge of the state.

Carter, the sole finalist for the University of Nebraska system's presidency, has visited communities throughout the state. He has a 30-day review period, during which he is making many public appearances before the NU Board of Regents determines whether he's the right person for the job.

His final visits:

Monday: 9-10:30 a.m., Columbus, Central Community College, West Education Center Room 205, 4500 63rd St.; noon-2 p.m. lunch forum, Norfolk, Northeast Community College Lifelong Learning Center, 801 E. Benjamin Ave.; 4-6 p.m. dinner forum, Fremont, Fremont Golf Club, 2710 N. Somers Ave.

Tuesday: 10-11:30 a.m. MST, Scottsbluff, Panhandle Research & Extension Center, 4502 Avenue I; noon-1 p.m. MST, Scottsbluff, Scottsbluff Country Club, 5014 Avenue I.

