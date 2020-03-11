The town of Valley, which saw significant flooding last year, is getting good news.

The bid process is underway for repairs to the fractured levee that protects the community and regional employers from the Platte River. It is the last levee in the greater Omaha metro area in need of repair.

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will take bids on permanent repairs this month, and work should start by the end of April. The levee should be fully restored by the end of August, according to a schedule released by the Papio-Missouri River Natural Resources District.

The levee protects 23,000 acres including Valley, a town of 2,300, and the southern part of Fremont. Valmont Industries, meatpacking plants, other industries, agricultural lands and sandpit lake communities like Ginger Cove and Ginger Woods also are protected by the levee.

In 2019, historic flooding caused more than $2 billion in damage in Nebraska. In Valley, the city's roads, culverts, sewer system and park were damaged, and most of the homes took on water.

"The Union Dike repair is monumental to the safety of our community and the surrounding area of Valley," Mayor Carroll Smith said.

Martin Cleveland, construction engineer for the NRD, said about a mile of the 9.8-mile levee was damaged in last year’s flooding. Repairs are expected to cost between $2 million and $3 million, with 80% covered by the corps and 20% by the NRD.

The hole in the levee was partially repaired by the corps after last year’s flooding. The patched portion of the levee is about two to three feet below the full height of the 8-foot levee, Cleveland said. This summer’s work will restore it to full height.

Fully repaired, the levee protects against a so-called 50-year flood, or a flood that has a 10% probability of occurring in any year, Cleveland said.

The levee was built in 1919, and prior to 2019, it was last overtopped in 1978, he said.

Cleveland said there’s reason to be optimistic that Valley will be safe until final repairs are completed. The primary flood risk along the Platte is from ice jams, he said, and the threat of those is over for the year.

The Platte is large enough to handle normal summer flooding, he said.

