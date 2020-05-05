A fifth employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Director Scott Frakes announced Tuesday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln who had tested positive is self-isolating at home.

Anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the previous 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.

This was the fifth corrections employee to receive a positive result since April 4. 

No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said, but officials said recently that no inmates had been tested. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email