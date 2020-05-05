A fifth employee of the Nebraska Department of Corrections has tested positive for COVID-19.
Director Scott Frakes announced Tuesday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln who had tested positive is self-isolating at home.
Anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the previous 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.
This was the fifth corrections employee to receive a positive result since April 4.
No inmates have tested positive for COVID-19, the agency said, but officials said recently that no inmates had been tested.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.