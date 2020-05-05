A fifth employee of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services has tested positive for the coronavirus.
Director Scott Frakes announced Tuesday that a staff member at the Nebraska State Penitentiary in Lincoln who had tested positive is self-isolating at home. This was the fifth corrections employee to receive a positive result since April 4.
He said anyone who may have had close contact with the employee in the previous 72 hours will be directed to self-quarantine until they are cleared to return to work by a medical provider.
Frakes said no inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, which causes COVID-19. However, Gov. Pete Ricketts said Tuesday that no inmates have been tested for the virus.
The governor said inmates are being treated like any other resident of the state. They will be contacted by a public health worker if they may have been exposed to the virus. They will be tested if they develop symptoms of the disease.
