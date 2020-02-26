LINCOLN — Felons would no longer lose their right to vote, even in prison, under a proposed constitutional amendment heard by state lawmakers Wednesday.
Legislative Resolution 286CA would remove language that dates to Nebraska's 1875 Constitution. It would still bar people from voting if they are mentally incompetent or have been convicted of treason.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha, who introduced the measure, described the proposed change as an important part of undoing past racist practices. Laws barring felons from voting spread after the Civil War as a way to reduce the number of former slaves who could vote.
"I just thought it was wrong that we take somebody's rights away," she said.
The measure is not named as a priority for the year, which means it is unlikely to be considered, but this is not the first time lawmakers have tried to change Nebraska's current law.
Nebraska is among a handful of state that do not allow former felons to vote immediately upon completing their sentence.
A Nebraska law passed in 2005 requires ex-felons to wait two years after finishing their sentences, including prison time and probation, before they can vote.
Three years ago, Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha got a bill passed that would have restored voting rights to felons immediately after finishing their sentences.
But Wayne's bill was vetoed by Gov. Pete Ricketts, who said it violated the State Constitution by assuming the power to pardon that properly belongs to the executive branch of government. He also argued that the two-year waiting period gives felons an incentive to maintain a clean record.
Supporters of LR 286CA argued that Nebraska cannot justify the disenfranchisement of felons based on either necessity or effectiveness.
The current ban does not deter people from committing crimes nor help rehabilitate them, although it serves as an additional type of punishment, said Gavin Geis, with Common Cause Nebraska.
At the same time, allowing people to vote while in prison would neither change their sentences nor jeopardize public safety, said Westin Miller, director of public policy with Civic Nebraska.
Jasmine Harris, director of public policy and advocacy with Rise, a nonprofit group that works with current and former prisoners, said that being able to vote can be a factor in helping people get involved with civic life and staying out of prison.
"Being allowed to exercise a right like voting is not only the right thing to do, it is humane and it builds community," she said.
No one testified against LR 286CA, although there were letters submitted by opponents.
Currently, Maine and Vermont do not strip felons of voting rights while in prison, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Sixteen states take away the vote only while a felon is in prison, while 21 others take it away until completion of the sentence, including probation or parole. Seven have different policies for different groups of felons.
