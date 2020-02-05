Emergency declared after canal breach shuts off irrigation water to Panhandle county (copy) (copy) (copy)

Water blew out the sides of this irrigation canal after a tunnel collapsed and caused a backup. The collapse cost Wyoming and Nebraska $89 million.

 OFFICE OF WYOMING GOV. MARK GORDON

The Panhandle's ag and irrigation community will be getting financial aid to help pay for repairs to a vital irrigation canal that collapsed last year.

The federal Bureau of Reclamation has announced that it will allocate $2.3 million toward the repairs. The loan will be in addition to a $3.8 million grant that Gov. Pete Ricketts has said the state will provide.

Repairs to the canal that straddles the Nebraska-Wyoming border are expected to cost about $16 million, with the cost being split roughly in half between those on either side of the border, said Rick Preston, general manager of the Gering-Ft. Laramie Irrigation District.

"We're very appreciative (of the aid)," he said. "Without it, we wouldn't be able to get this done."

The canal carries irrigation water from the North Platte River to farmers in semiarid western Nebraska and eastern Wyoming.

The collapse occurred July 17. Governors in Nebraska and Wyoming declared emergencies, and temporary repairs were completed by late August. Preston said completion of permanent repairs is targeted for April 2021.

Sen. Deb Fischer, R-Nebraska, also welcomed the federal funding. In a statement this week, her office noted that the Bureau of Reclamation had previously said it couldn't fund repairs.

Preston said the aid will ease the financial burden on the district. He estimates that funding the repairs will cost members of the drainage district an additional $5 on their $31.25 per acre assessment — for 50 years.

The section of canal that collapsed was a tunnel through a hill. Preston said it's believed that wet weather and the weight of saturated soil above the tunnel caused the collapse.

Flood of 2019: The aftermath and the recovery

As Nebraska and Iowa brace for the possibility of spring flooding here's a look back at the devastating floods of 2019. 

1 of 20

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, 402-444-1102,

twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Phone: 402-444-1102.

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

Upgrade to full digital for only $3 extra per month. If you need assistance, call us at (844) 466-1452 or e-mail owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

To start a new subscription or to add digital access to your print subscription, click Sign Up to join Subscriber Plus.

If you’re already a digital subscriber, Log In.

If you need other assistance, call (844) 466-1452 or email owhdigital@ggl.bhmginc.com.

Learn more about Subscriber Plus.


Sign Up
Log In
Get Started