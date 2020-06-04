We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

LINCOLN — Federal tax changes could put major property tax relief even further out of reach and worsen Nebraska’s fiscal woes this year.

A recent Nebraska Department of Revenue analysis estimated that the federal changes would cut state tax revenues by $250 million over three years. The reduction would be on top of the revenue losses expected because of the coronavirus.

State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Legislature’s Revenue Committee, said the tax changes will create additional challenges for Nebraska lawmakers when they reconvene in July to finish putting together a state budget and addressing tax policy questions.

“There’s many, many unknowns,” she said. “We need to look at each one of those and see how it fits in the whole puzzle.”

As part of that examination, Linehan said the state should consider whether to allow the federal tax changes to automatically affect state tax liability.

The federal changes were part of a $2 trillion coronavirus relief measure passed by Congress in late March. Along with providing aid, the legislation amended several tax laws with the goal of helping individuals and businesses weather the pandemic. Nebraska tax revenues are affected because the state, like many others, has built its income tax system around the federal tax code.

The Revenue Department analysis shows that changes to corporate income taxes account for the bulk of the revenue losses, an estimated $230 million in the three fiscal years ending on June 30, 2023. The changes affect limits on charitable contribution deductions, handling of business losses and deductions of business interest, among other things.

The federally driven tax reductions would be in addition to whatever sales and income tax losses result from business shutdowns, unemployment spikes and market disruptions caused by the coronavirus and the measures taken to slow its spread.

Renee Fry, executive director of the OpenSky Policy Institute, a Lincoln think tank, said the federal changes would make the state’s upcoming fiscal year “even uglier” and make it more difficult to craft a state budget for future years.

To avoid those problems, she supports having Nebraska separate its tax code from the federal coronavirus tax changes. There is precedent for such a move. Lawmakers passed a limited decoupling measure in 2017, because a major federal tax revamp would have caused an unintended increase in state income tax liability.

Adam Thimmesch, a University of Nebraska associate professor of law, who specializes in state tax law, argued that the state should have some mechanism to decide if adopting a federal tax change makes sense, rather than having the changes take effect automatically.

“The real question is that you’ve got a certain amount of state revenue at stake,” he said. “If the Legislature does nothing, Congress determines who gets that money.”

He pointed out that the federal government can go into debt when it wants to stimulate the economy. Nebraska, however, must balance its budget so federally driven tax reductions mean less available for such things as health care, education or property tax relief.

A spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts said administration officials are aware of the issue and are reviewing in.

But Sen. John Stinner of Gering, the Appropriations Committee chairman, argued against undoing the state effects of the federal tax changes, saying that would be contrary to the economy-boosting intent of the federal legislation.

He said lawmakers should know more about the state’s economic picture when they meet in late July. By then, officials will know what happened to sales tax collections after the pandemic hit and will have a couple of months of income tax withholding to analyze, along with some quarterly income tax payments.

They will get new revenue projections from the state’s official forecasting board. They also may know whether Congress will allow states to use coronavirus aid to fill budget holes.

Moody’s Analytics earlier predicted that states would see a drop of 10% or more in revenues. For Nebraska, the 10% figure would mean a $500 million hit in the fiscal year ending June 30, with an unknown level of pain continuing into the following year. The amount will depend in part on how quickly the state’s economy can rebound.