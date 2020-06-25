The families of three workers who died after contracting the coronavirus in an Iowa meat plant outbreak sued Tyson Foods and its top executives Thursday, saying the company knowingly put employees at risk and lied to keep them on the job.

The lawsuit alleges that Tyson officials were aware the virus was spreading at the Waterloo pork processing plant by late March or early April but kept that information from employees and the public.

 The lawsuit was filed in Black Hawk County district court. Tyson representatives didn’t immediately return an e-mail seeking comment Thursday afternoon.

