GRAND ISLAND — Lori Cox stepped down Friday as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair, citing health reasons.
She will act as a senior consultant to the fair, effective immediately.
Jaime Parr, the State Fair facility director, was named interim executive director.
The Fair Board held a special meeting Friday, after a meeting scheduled for earlier this month was canceled because of concerns over the coronavirus.
Most of the board members attended online via Zoom. Those at the State Fair office at Fonner Park were spaced apart as a safety precaution.
Several items were postponed until the board’s April meeting before the board went into an executive session to discuss a “personnel matter to prevent needless injury to the reputation of an individual.”
After several hours in executive session, the board resumed its public meeting to consider Cox’s employment contract.
Board member Dawn Caldwell read a resolution that said that because of concerns over Cox’s health, the Fair Board and Cox, 50, mutually agreed that she will transfer from her executive director position to a senior consulting position.
Cox, who was named the fair’s executive director in January 2018, took a medical leave of absence starting March 13.
The resolution said that as executive director, Cox “discovered and reported serious instances of potential waste, fraud and abuse in financial management and accounting of the Nebraska State Fair, and the board finds her experience and knowledge helpful and desires that she continue to assist in her consultant position in any investigation as may be requested by the Nebraska State Fair Board and/or relevant investigative authorities, and provide consulting services helpful to the putting on the 2020 fair.”
The resolution also thanked Cox for “her accomplishments in managing the Nebraska State Fair in 2018 and 2019" and said the Fair Board would issue a certificate of appreciation to Cox for her “meritorious service as executive director of the Nebraska State Fair.”
As senior consultant to the fair, Cox will be paid her same monthly salary and health insurance benefits through Jan. 18, 2021, as well as accrual of paid time off and other benefits, along with a monthly cellphone allowance.
Beth Smith, chairwoman of the State Fair Board, said during the meeting that there is an ongoing investigation into possible irregularities involving State Fair finances. That includes a Nebraska State Patrol investigation of a situation involving a computer that had information wiped from it. Because it is an ongoing investigation, Smith said the board could not comment on it.
Board member Jeremy Jensen also asked that the board investigate possible irregularities concerning payments to certain State Fair vendors. He also wanted Cox to be part of the investigation, as she had a role in raising those concerns.
Smith said the board will address Jensen’s concern at its April meeting and agreed that Cox should be part of that investigation.
