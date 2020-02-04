At one level, sports are silly. We fans scream and pout and swear and crow over teenagers and multimillionaires, seemingly convinced that their athletic feats make a real difference in our lives.
But families and friends know sports also can provide a tribal bond deeply embedded in our humanity, a togetherness that can salve disappointment, uncork unbridled joy — and even bridge years of drifting apart.
That’s the story of Sunday’s Super Bowl for me.
My friend Kim Bate grew up in a rough part of Kansas City, while I spent my childhood in a low-rent house next to railroad tracks in Beatrice. We were both Chiefs fans, him by locale, me because my dad loved listening to the games on the radio.
When we met, we found a lot in common as first-generation college students from poor families, and became close friends. Kim, who lives in Lincoln, was the best man in my first wedding and was visiting my family in Boise when my son was born. After I moved to Des Moines, our families visited often, our kids played together and we cheered together for the Chiefs and Huskers, a team Kim had fully adopted.
But in 2006, I moved to Detroit. We were both busy, life happened and we fell out of touch. I had throat cancer in 2010; Kim had a heart attack. We let each other know about those challenges but became distant.
About a year ago, though, Kim reached out. He’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and faced months of severe treatment. Pancreatic cancer. The killer. Kim’s diagnosis cast a shadow over my own mortality and stirred sharp regret for not staying in touch.
In part, this is a story of remarkable Nebraska medical care. Unlike almost all pancreatic cancer diagnoses, Kim’s was caught early. He’d had shingles, and his doctor feared it was a sign of a deeper condition, and conducted a battery of tests, which turned up a small tumor on the tail of Kim’s pancreas.
Doctors at Nebraska Medical Center set a treatment plan that included surgery and potent chemotherapy over a period of months that was very rough — but they told my friend that his prospects were excellent. As he endured the treatment, we reconnected by phone, vowing to get together as soon as we could.
Visiting Lincoln over Labor Day, my wife and I had dinner at Kim’s house, the first time we’d seen each other in about 15 years. He was several weeks past chemo and regaining strength. We commiserated about the Huskers’ slide and the Chiefs’ near miss in getting to the Super Bowl last year. We agreed we had to hike in Colorado when he could and get together for a game soon.
The Chiefs would be playing the hapless Lions in Detroit, with Ford Field just a few blocks from my apartment there. Could Kim make it? That didn’t work out, so we hatched this plan: We’d go to the Huskers’ bowl game. In September, that seemed like a certainty.
Kim got better. The Huskers didn’t. Bowl hopes faded. At the same time, I applied to be editor of The World-Herald. I couldn’t tell my friend until the news was announced on Dec. 12. I would start the job Jan. 6, and we started planning when we’d get together.
Some football magic happened Dec. 29, with the Dolphins beating the Patriots, giving the Chiefs a home playoff game. That would be our bowl game reunion that the Huskers couldn’t deliver. As we made our plans, Kim got the amazing news that, 90 days after treatment, he was cancer free.
Not only did the Chiefs-Texans game last month deliver the wildest, most exciting half of football I’ve ever experienced, Kim and I spent the full day together. We went by the house where he grew up, the neighboring homes now boarded up, ate at the nearby Gates BBQ and caught up during our hours of driving.
As superstitious sports fans, we knew we had to watch the AFC Championship together, so I drove to Lincoln the next week and saw the Chiefs' win from Kim’s house. But since the Super Bowl is a night game and we both had to work the next day — yes, the pancreatic cancer survivor is back to work — we decided we would just call each other during Sunday's game. My cellphone history says we talked 12 times.
As Damien Williams crossed the goal line for the Chiefs’ final TD and our team won the Super Bowl for the first time since I was 12 and Kim was 13, my phone buzzed. I answered with a scream and we gave each other a cellular high five, reminding me of the hug we shared at Memorial Stadium in cold rain when the Huskers came from behind to topple the Sooners on Black Friday, 1991.
Being a sports fan is OK. Kim and I — we’ve had a lot of big comeback wins now.
