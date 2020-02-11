As an editor who worked 18 years at the Des Moines Register and oversaw Iowa caucus coverage a couple of times, I’ve watched this year’s mess unfold with great frustration.
I fear that valuable aspects of the caucuses — up-close politics that can reveal a lot about candidates — are doomed because of this year’s screw-ups, which I blame on efforts to feed a warped perception of what the caucuses are and what they can actually deliver.
I’m not writing to bash the caucuses. (Nor am I establishing an editorial position for The World-Herald. Our editorial staff is separate from the newsroom I lead. I’m offering my perspective as a veteran journalist intimately familiar with the caucuses.)
In Iowa and New Hampshire, candidates are face to face with actual humans for months, pressing flesh and taking real questions. That’s a useful piece of choosing a president before the field narrows and campaigning shifts to large, orchestrated rallies and big media buys.
But I also think we have developed unrealistic expectations of the caucuses.
It is critical to understand that the caucuses are not an election. An actual election administered by a secretary of state — a neutral, outside administrator — yields good precision and, almost always, nearly complete results on the day of voting.
Iowa’s precinct caucuses are party events held in hundreds of locations. On the Democratic side, they are particularly quaint and arcane, with people forming groups in, say, a middle school gym to express preferences. If a candidate doesn’t achieve 15% support from those in attendance, they are deemed not viable. Supporters then can go home or join another candidate’s group.
Agreements are made between friends. People settle for second or third choices. Nothing is secret. These clusters of party partisans ultimately are translated to delegates representing Iowa at the Democratic National Convention.
Since leaving Iowa in 2006, I’ve cringed watching news reports about the caucuses that use terms such as “voting” and “election.” These things don’t happen at caucuses. Even the Republican caucuses, where attendees do have ballots, aren’t a formal election. And Iowa Republicans have had their own embarrassments, such as rescinding Mitt Romney’s declared 2012 victory 16 days after the caucuses, deeming Rick Santorum the winner. But Rand Paul got most of the convention delegates that year despite finishing third.
The results from places such as schools and fire stations and church basements are counted and reported by sincere people of varying savvy and, given the procedure, really can’t be expected to be fast or fully precise.
This month, the glare of publicity finally caught up to the system, which was created after the chaos of the Democratic convention in 1968. During that time of political introspection, Iowa Democrats wanted to reform the delegate selection process and give more power to ordinary people.
Kathie Obradovich, a former Register political editor and columnist, put it this way in a Register story: “In the 1972 presidential race, Sen. George McGovern’s campaign was managed by a young political whiz kid named Gary Hart. Hart noticed that Iowa was going to be first in the nation and decided to make a bid here as a way to get (McGovern) a media boost before the New Hampshire primary. It worked.”
It worked again for Jimmy Carter, and the place of the caucuses was cemented.
Iowa loves the attention and the spending that come with the caucuses — who wouldn’t? But that created pressure to try to present a slick, TV-ready outcome from this messy system, including this year’s use of an inadequately tested app.
With more than 176,000 Iowans from 1,765 precincts shuffling around school gyms (and such) on Feb. 3, was it realistic to think precinct captains would quickly and accurately report precise totals with no ballots in use? That would be amazing. Have Iowa caucus results ever been precise to the person? Let’s be honest: That would be amazing, too.
Again, it’s not an election. It’s a party organizing event.
Making the caucuses a media monster and trying to meet a breathless cable news channel demand for up-to-the-second results made it certain that the flaws would be exposed.
The real problem isn’t that the counting is slow or inexact. It’s that the misunderstanding of what the caucuses are leads to an unrealistic expectation.
The caucuses are best seen as a snapshot of sentiment among a group of motivated citizens. It now seems likely that by 2024, that will be lost along with the retail politics the system promoted. If you want to see what happens without Iowa, watch Michael Bloomberg’s big-dollar push.
