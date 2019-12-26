KEARNEY, Neb. — It was a Christmas Eve that the McDonald family of Kearney won’t soon forget.
Jessica McDonald and her children were walking their new dog Christmas Eve morning at Cottonmill Lake in unseasonably warm temperatures when the mixed-breed dog broke free, went out on the ice to check out some geese and fell through.
The Kearney Volunteer Fire Department’s Dive and Rescue Team pulled the dog from the lake, according to Kearney Police Department Sgt. Greg Benson. Sadly, the dog died.
But then later that evening, a group of emergency, law enforcement and fire department personnel presented a black Labrador puppy to the McDonalds.
According to KVFD Chief Jim Tacha, fire department member Bobby Trujillo and his wife, Melanie, were on their way to Superior, Nebraska, to pick up their own Labrador puppy for Christmas.
Trujillo told Tyler and Chiane Marr, the couple from whom he was getting his new puppy, the story of what had happened earlier that day. Tacha said Trujillo asked Chiane about the availability of a second puppy and how much it would cost.
Chiane asked about the kids’ ages and said, “I’ll donate it.”
Tacha said that he had checked with Jessica McDonald to make sure it was OK to deliver a puppy to the house.
When the group consisting of the KVFD, Kearney police, Good Samaritan Hospital paramedics and some spouses showed up at the McDonalds’ house Tuesday night with a firetruck’s lights on, the children had no idea about the Christmas surprise awaiting them.
It was a happier ending to a day that had turned tragic that morning.
Earlier at Cottonmill Lake, the McDonalds watched from the road as Kearney police, Good Samaritan paramedics and KVFD had tried to resuscitate the rescued dog.
“(It happened) right on Christmas Eve. It couldn’t be a worse time,” Sgt. Benson said. “I mean it’s never a good time to lose a dog, but my goodness.”
Benson said McDonald and her children were walking the dog, which they had purchased from the Kearney Area Animal Shelter. The dog was on a leash but escaped from one of the children’s hands when the dog heard the honking geese.
The family unsuccessfully tried calling the dog back to shore.
“It’s my understanding that the dog at one point did try to get back out, but it couldn’t get back up onto the ice,” Benson said.
Benson was told that one of McDonald’s children tried to go on the ice and rescue the dog. “But then a passerby stopped and said, ‘Hey, get back. Get back off of the ice,’ ” Benson said.
About 10 minutes later, the family called 911 to rescue the dog.
When police arrived seven minutes later, Benson said, officers determined that it was too dangerous to try to rescue the dog themselves. They called KVFD Dive and Rescue to retrieve the dog, which was still swimming in the water at the time.
As two rescuers slid onto the ice, Benson said the dog went under the water. Rescuers got the dog to shore and tried to resuscitate it.
Benson said he and other officers were moved by the situation.
“We just sat here for a while just thinking what else could we have done,” he said. “It’s heart-wrenching, and then to have to go up there and tell the news to the family.”
Benson said he doesn’t know what more could have been done to save the dog.
“I guess I’m just thankful that there was no human life lost,” he said.
