82001

Sara Trampe tills the soil to plant cabbage, beans and beets in her and her husband's garden in the Gifford Park neighborhood in this May 2012 file photo. Trampe said she grew up in South Dakota where gardens never were planted until after Mother's Day to avoid a late spring frost.

 JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD

Gardeners in the Omaha area should be aware of the chance of frost Thursday and Friday nights, even though temperatures aren't expected to hit 32 degrees. 

"Anytime you get below 36 degrees, you can generally get some frost on the ground," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright. "It's fairly easy to cover the plants with a sheet, and there shouldn't be much damage."

Frost is difficult to predict because the air temperature within the vicinity of a garden can be several degrees higher than 32 degrees Fahrenheit — the freeze point — and frost still can form on plants. As a result, the National Weather Service uses 36 degrees and below as its guideline for a possible frost.

Even then, frost may not occur. The air must be mostly still and hold moisture.  

The air most certainly will not be still Tuesday across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with winds expected to gust about 45 mph, Albright said. The high temperature is expected to be around 60 degrees. 

Rain chances are spread across the forecast area overnight, he said, although any rain amounts are expected to be small. A slight chance of showers or sprinkles remains in the forecast for Wednesday morning.

Rain also is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night as a trough of cold air moves out of the northern Rockies. The colder air coming in behind that system could send lows into the low to mid-30s north of Interstate 80 on Thursday night into Friday morning. Northerly winds probably will remain strong enough to prevent any widespread frost. 

Friday should be dry with continued northerly winds, but still pretty cool with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s, Albright said. Saturday night brings another chance for rain, but Sunday is expected to be generally dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the 40s. 

Photos: Our best staff photos of May 2020

1 of 10

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
SALE!
Only $3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email