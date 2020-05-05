...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...NORTHWEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH
EXPECTED.
* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.
* WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW AROUND UNSECURED OBJECTS.
TREE LIMBS COULD BE BLOWN DOWN AND A FEW POWER OUTAGES MAY
RESULT.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
USE EXTRA CAUTION WHEN DRIVING, ESPECIALLY IF OPERATING A HIGH
PROFILE VEHICLE. SECURE OUTDOOR OBJECTS.
Sara Trampe tills the soil to plant cabbage, beans and beets in her and her husband's garden in the Gifford Park neighborhood in this May 2012 file photo. Trampe said she grew up in South Dakota where gardens never were planted until after Mother's Day to avoid a late spring frost.
Gardeners in the Omaha area should be aware of the chance of frost Thursday and Friday nights, even though temperatures aren't expected to hit 32 degrees.
"Anytime you get below 36 degrees, you can generally get some frost on the ground," said National Weather Service meteorologist Brett Albright. "It's fairly easy to cover the plants with a sheet, and there shouldn't be much damage."
Frost is difficult to predict because the air temperature within the vicinity of a garden can be several degrees higher than 32 degrees Fahrenheit — the freeze point — and frost still can form on plants. As a result, the National Weather Service uses 36 degrees and below as its guideline for a possible frost.
Even then, frost may not occur. The air must be mostly still and hold moisture.
The air most certainly will not be still Tuesday across eastern Nebraska and western Iowa, with winds expected to gust about 45 mph, Albright said. The high temperature is expected to be around 60 degrees.
Rain chances are spread across the forecast area overnight, he said, although any rain amounts are expected to be small. A slight chance of showers or sprinkles remains in the forecast for Wednesday morning.
Rain also is expected Thursday afternoon into Thursday night as a trough of cold air moves out of the northern Rockies. The colder air coming in behind that system could send lows into the low to mid-30s north of Interstate 80 on Thursday night into Friday morning. Northerly winds probably will remain strong enough to prevent any widespread frost.
Friday should be dry with continued northerly winds, but still pretty cool with highs from the upper 50s to low 60s, Albright said. Saturday night brings another chance for rain, but Sunday is expected to be generally dry with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s. Nighttime lows are expected to be in the 40s.
People dine at Harold's Koffee House on the first day of loosened coronavirus restrictions on Monday, May 04, 2020.
Medical workers wait for people at a tent at a drive through testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday, May 04, 2020. This was part of the TestNebraska initiative launched two weeks ago by Gov. Pete Ricketts.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A worker uses a swab to test someone for coronavirus at a drive-thru testing site in Lot D of the CHI Health Center on Monday.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHI Health medical professionals applaud a child who underwent testing for the novel coronavirus on Monday outside Omaha’s downtown arena.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Volunteers and members of the Nebraska National Guard unload donations at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
A member of the Nebraska National Guard directs traffic during a food drive at the Food Bank for the Heartland 10525 J St., on Saturday, May 02, 2020.
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
Arthur, 5, and Romona McIver, 9, pick up free eCreamery ice cream being given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
ANNA REED/THE WORLD-HERALD
Allie Schima picks up free eCreamery ice cream is given out for First Friday in the drive-thru at Dundee Bank in Omaha on Friday, May 1, 2020.
