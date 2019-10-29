Sign 5

Students stand near the sign that follows a poem about safety placed along Iowa Highway 92 outside of Treynor, Iowa.

 LISA WHITE

Slowing traffic and saving lives are the goals of the four Burma-Shave-style signs set up just west of Treynor, Iowa.

The signs on Iowa Highway 92 were posted by the Treynor Junior Optimist Club. Placed about 160 feet apart, they convey a poignant message by way of a poem: “It doesn’t matter / If you’re late / We want our kids / To graduate.”

A fifth sign says simply, “Slow down!”

After that sign is a city speed limit sign of 30 mph that is equipped with a radar speed limit indicator.

Photos: Signs promote safety in Treynor, Iowa

In 2015, 14-year-old Tristan White, a Treynor High School freshman preparing for the wrestling season, was fatally struck by a vehicle while running along the highway. The driver was ticketed for excessive speed due to the presence of runners.

The poem was the result of a writing contest at Treynor High School. Burma-Shave was a shaving cream that was famous for its advertising gimmick of posting often humorous rhyming poems on small sequential highway roadside signs.

John Klein, the Junior Optimist Club’s adviser, said this week that 13 people were involved in the project, including Tristan’s parents and two sisters. Greg White, Tristan’s father, operated the tractor that dug the post holes for the signs while Tristan’s mother, Lisa White, took photos.

In the years since Tristan’s death, Klein said, the Junior Optimist Club has emphasized safety projects.

“Tristan was a freshman in 2015, so our club’s seniors would have been just a grade behind him,” Klein said. “Treynor’s a small town. Everyone knows everyone else, so this really means something for the kids.”

Photos: Our best shots of 2019 (so far)

Take a spin through the best of our staff photos from 2019. The gallery will be updated throughout our journey through the next year. 

1 of 107

Sign up for The World-Herald's afternoon updates

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

Tags

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments