The driver of a pickup truck was killed when his pickup crashed into a semitrailer truck on U.S. Highway 30 between Columbus and Schuyler.

Carlos Adame, 39, of Schuyler, the driver of a GMC Sonoma, was pronounced dead at the scene. Adame was westbound on Highway 30 near Richland before 7:45 a.m. Thursday when his pickup crossed the median and struck an eastbound semi driven by Terry Greer, 63, of Arenzville, Illinois.

Greer, who was not injured in the crash, took evasive action but was unable to avoid the collision, the Colfax County Attorney's Office said. The road was slick at the time, officials said.

