A pickup truck driver was arrested on suspicion of drunk driving Wednesday night following a two-vehicle collision that killed a motorcyclist in south Lincoln. 

The name of the 21-year-old motorcyclist is being withheld pending notification of family, Lincoln police said. The motorcyclist was taken to a Lincoln hospital with CPR in progress and later died, police said. 

The crash occurred shortly after 7 p.m. at the intersection of 10th and High Streets. Investigators determined that Samuel Demmers, 27, of Lincoln, was southbound in a pickup on 10th Street before turning east onto High Street and colliding with the northbound motorcycle. 

The motorcyclist, who was wearing a helmet, was driving at a high rate of speed, police said. Demmers was not injured.

High Street was closed for about four hours as police investigated the collision. 

