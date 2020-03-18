Pete Ricketts
LINCOLN — Douglas County has another community-spread case of coronavirus disease, its second, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said at a press conference Wednesday afternoon. 

More information is expected to be released at another press conference at 4:15 p.m. with Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour and Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert. 

Ricketts said Wednesday that the two community-acquired cases in Omaha will trigger further closings and restrictions. They include closing schools for six to eight weeks and requiring all restaurants in the city to shift to take-out or drive-thru only. He said he also is asking bars to close down for the time being.

"It's so vital to help us slow down the spread of the virus," the governor said. 

All schools in Douglas County already have closed, based on a recommendation from the Nebraska education commissioner that they should prepare to close by next week. 

About 500 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Nebraska so far, with 24 people testing positive. Ricketts said testing right now is aimed at those with the highest risk.

Ricketts was joined by several others to discuss the steps state officials are taking to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, at private businesses in Nebraska.

Kathy Siefken, from the Nebraska Grocery Industry Association, said the grocery store supply chain isn't short on food, only paper products such as toilet paper because people are over-buying.

