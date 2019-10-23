WASHINGTON — Rep. Don Bacon has echoed President Donald Trump’s complaints about a lack of fairness in the ongoing House impeachment inquiry.
But Trump’s tweet this week comparing the process to a “lynching” went too far for Omaha’s Republican congressman.
Trump took to his favorite social media platform Tuesday morning to vent his frustration about what he sees as a lack of due process.
“All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here — a lynching,” Trump tweeted. “But we will WIN!”
Omaha Democrat Kara Eastman, who is running for her party’s nomination to face Bacon in 2020, criticized the congressman for not immediately speaking out against the president’s lynching reference.
Asked about the president’s tweet Tuesday afternoon, Bacon said that both sides of the aisle should turn down the volume on their rhetoric.
Bacon later provided a written statement that went further in criticizing the president’s choice of words.
“As the introducer of anti-lynching legislation in the House that aims to outlaw lynching at the federal level, it pained many to hear the unfair impeachment inquiry compared to an egregious time in our history in which 5,000 people were murdered — to include Omaha,” Bacon said in the statement. “We should not compare violent physical acts that left terrible trauma on families with the political unfairness and vitriol we see today.”
While Bacon pushed back on Trump’s use of the word “lynching,” he continues to take issue with Democrats for their approach to impeachment. For example, he has called on them to hold a vote and go through a more formal process that would grant House Republicans more rights and privileges in the matter.
And Bacon joined other House GOP members earlier in the week in supporting a measure to censure Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., the chairman of the House Intelligence Committee.
That measure would rebuke Schiff for a litany of alleged offenses, from his early claims about Russian collusion to giving contradictory accounts of contact with the person who blew the whistle on Trump asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden.
Bacon said he had no problem voting in support of the Schiff censure.
“When he says, 'I have intelligence' or 'I have data showing collusion' — I just feel like that was wrong,” Bacon said of Schiff.
Democrats responded to that censure proposal by saying that while they dig for the truth, Republicans are muddying the waters in an effort to protect Trump.
“It will be said of House Republicans, When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history, They consoled themselves by attacking those who did,” Schiff wrote on Twitter.
It will be said of House Republicans,— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) October 21, 2019
When they found they lacked the courage to confront the most dangerous and unethical president in American history,
They consoled themselves by attacking those who did.
The House voted along party lines 218-185 to table the censure resolution.
All Republicans from Nebraska and Iowa opposed tabling it. The GOP display of unity earned an atta-boy from Trump himself.
“Thank you Republicans,” Trump tweeted. “185 out of 185 present voted for ‘US’ last night. Really good!”
When a case goes to trial, the defendants have their chance to cross-examine witnesses and rebut the prosecution. Prior to that a grand jury is empowered to hear evidence only for the purpose of deciding whether there's enough there to justify going to court. Only after the indictment is issued do the defendants have something to react to. In the impeachment process, the House acts as a grand jury. I don't understand why the Democrats don't point this out (or the media don't cover it) more often in response to the Trumpites' transparent efforts to derail the equivalent of a grand jury. The Republicans including Bacon reveal their contempt for the Rule of Law in their attack on Schiff for doing his job and protecting our democracy.
To be crystal clear: the Republicans have no right to cross-examine Schiff's witnesses. At this stage it's premature. Neither the Godfather nor Al Capone had a right to "cross-examine" Grand Jury's witnesses until they went to trail.
And, by the way, if Trump has the right to know the names of whistle-blowers we might as well throw the whistle-blower protection laws out the window. (Tell the Godfather who's "ratting" on him before the trial? Are you stupid?)
