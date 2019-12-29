LINCOLN — Clem Disterhaupt has been breeding dogs for half a century at his small creekside ranch near Stuart, Nebraska.
These days, he keeps around 70 adult dogs — dachshunds, Havanese and soft-coated Wheaten terriers — and sells their puppies as family pets. He’s also been a dog show judge and a voice for Nebraska’s commercial dog breeders.
But Disterhaupt is part of a dwindling number.
Nebraska Department of Agriculture records show that half of the state’s commercial dog and cat breeders have left the business over the past seven years.
The decline was particularly sharp between June 30, 2018, when there were 216 state-licensed breeders, and the same date this year, when the number was down to 138. The state does not keep track of dog and cat operations separately, but almost all licensed breeders raise dogs.
“People are retiring and getting out, and nobody is getting in,” Disterhaupt said.
State agriculture officials said they don’t track why breeders quit the business. But they said one factor may be increased oversight by state inspectors.
In an email statement, they said the agency has seen breeders close up shop after being found in repeated violation of Nebraska animal health and welfare standards. By going out of business, the breeders avoid having to appear at administrative hearings and pay potential fines.
Those who closed include 18 of the 35 Nebraska dog breeders listed in the Humane Society of the United States “Horrible Hundred” reports back through 2013. More than half of the remaining breeders listed in the reports still struggle to meet state standards.
The group’s reports detail conditions found during inspections of problematic “puppy mills” across the country. The reports define puppy mills as dog-breeding operations in which the physical, psychological or behavioral needs of the dogs are not fulfilled. This can be because of inadequate shelter, staffing, nutrition, veterinary care or other reasons.
Critics cited cases such as Julia Hudson’s breeding operation near Malcolm. She failed four state inspections in a row but continued to operate until the county attorney filed criminal charges against her. In late 2013, a judge ordered her shut down for two years and called conditions at the operation “an animal Auschwitz.”
The 2015 law provided better funding for the commercial dog and cat operator inspection program by increasing fees. It made the program director a deputized law enforcement official, who can work directly with local authorities on cases of animal cruelty and neglect.
The law provided for fines if breeders do not answer the door, are not available or otherwise try to avoid inspections. It also created a reinspection fee, charged if violations are found during an inspection and a follow-up trip is required.
Those penalties led to sharp drops in the number of attempted inspections and reinspections. There were 134 attempted inspections in the fiscal year ended June 30, 2015, but only six in the fiscal year that just ended. Reinspection numbers dropped from 119 to 19 over the same period, which officials said was a reflection of better compliance with state standards.
Disterhaupt and Peg Shaw, who breeds miniature pinschers and Chinese cresteds near Wilber, Nebraska, say tighter state regulations are a factor in pushing people out of the business.
Disterhaupt said inspection laws and policies have gotten too strenuous. He particularly objected to the fees charged if breeders are not at home when inspectors arrive.
The two also blame rising overhead costs, laws limiting pet store sales and competition from animal rescue organizations. The cost of veterinary care, food and vaccines have quadrupled or more in recent years, Disterhaupt said.
Meanwhile, he said, Midwest breeders were hurt by a California law that banned pet stores from selling commercially bred puppies, kittens and rabbits. The law, which took effect in January, is similar to ordinances passed in close to 300 towns and cities at the urging of animal welfare groups. State Sen. Anna Wishart of Lincoln introduced a pet store bill in the 2018 Legislature, but it was unsuccessful.
Disterhaupt and Shaw argued that such laws have led to unethical practices as rescues try to meet public demand. They claimed that dogs are being produced to be sold as rescue animals and are being brought in from other countries, although neither said they know of such practices in Nebraska.
Shaw said responsible dog breeders get no support from the public or the state for their efforts to preserve dog breeds and their unique traits.
“It’s such a thankless passion to have,” she said. “Instead, it’s, ‘Oh, let’s rescue because it feels all warm and fuzzy.’ Why are we promoting mutts?”
John Goodwin, senior director of the Humane Society’s Stop Puppy Mills Campaign, disputed the claims about importing dogs or passing off commercially bred dogs as rescue animals. He said there has been no evidence of any increase in imported dogs and that the few instances of puppy “laundering” have been tied to pet stores and puppy brokers.
Wishart said she would consider introducing a bill in the upcoming Legislature that, instead of banning sales of animals from breeders, would require pet stores to disclose the breeder’s name, address and contact information to potential buyers.
She said she believes the situation has been improved in recent years by public awareness campaigns promoting the adoption of rescue dogs and informing people what to look for when buying puppies from breeders.
“We make it really hard to be a bad, irresponsible breeder in this state,” she said.
Meet the 10 (very good) dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest
These are the dogs who have been at the Nebraska Humane Society the longest. All are up for adoption as of Dec. 10. For more information on the adoption process visit nehumanesociety.org/adopt.
1 of 10
Name: Sully
Breed: pit bull terrier and boxer mix
Age: 1 year, 4 months
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'll be your shadow and follow you everywhere. I may do best with another dog who can help me feel more safe and secure. I cannot live with small animals because they overwhelm me. With my bashful side, I would do better in a house than an apartment setting.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Marvin
Breed: Boxer and American Staffordshire terrier mix
Age: 1 year and 8 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 05, 2019
Bio: My name is Marvin. I am a pretty awesome pup if I do say so myself. I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. I am an outgoing guy and enjoy to meet people and other dogs. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well! If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Right now, I need a home without children under 12. I can be a bit rambunctious when I play with other dogs and not all my appreciate my play style. So I will need to meet any dogs that I will be sharing the home with.
Marvin will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Baby
Breed: American staffordshire terrier
Age: 1 year, 8 months
Sex: Spayed Female
First day at NEHS: Aug. 11
Bio: I'm just about the sweetest dog you've probably ever met. I have a heart of gold and so much love I'm ready to give. It can take me a little while before I show you my true personality. I can be bashful around strangers and a little shy in new environments. Because of this, I would do best in a quieter home. If there are children in the home, it would be best if they are closer to their teenage years.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Breed: Boxer mix
Age: 1 year and 10 months old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 29, 2019
Bio: My name is Sancho. People describe me as affectionate - I'm cuddly, lovable, and I like to give kisses and snuggle. I may be a bit nervous at first, but once I warm up, you'd better watch out because I'll be ready to party! I need to meet any kids in the home, just to make sure I am a good fit.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Toka and Lady
Breed: bulldog; labrador retriever mix
Ages: 13, 11
Sex: Neutered Male; Spayed Female
First day at NEHS: Aug. 17
Bio: We're Toka and Lady, we've been a couple for many years now and only have eyes for each other. We don't mind seeing other dogs, but as far as who we want to be with, it's only each other. We would love to meet the little ones to make sure we can fit right in. We may be older, but we still have love to give and want it in return. As senior dogs, we're looking for a moderate to low-key home to spend our golden years. We're looking for a family dedicated to us for the few years we may have left and to helping us through any ailments as we age.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Hunk
Breed: American bulldog and old English bulldog mix
Age: 4 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Sept. 3, 2019
Bio: I love going for walks, sniffing around the yard, hanging by your side, or cuddling up on the couch. Though I'm very loving, I'm looking for a home that will allow me to warm up at my own pace. New people and sudden movements can sometimes be scary for me. My ideal home is one that has a fenced in yard and if there are children in the home, they would be closer to their teenage years. I will need to be the only pet in your home so I can soak up all the love and affection you have. I am considered a majority bully breed, so I need a fenced in yard and am required to wear a muzzle and harness when not in a fenced in area.
Hunk will be shown by appointment only.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Daisy
Breed: Siberian husky mix
Age: 1 year, 3 months
Sex: Spayed female
First Day at NEHS: Aug. 23
Bio: I'm a typical Husky, which means I have high energy, smarts and a bit of a mischievous personality. I'm hoping to find an active person or family that can give me daily mental and physical exercise through training, games, interactive toys and outdoor activities. As a Husky, I'm a natural Houdini, so you might not be able to trust me alone in your yard. If you're well versed in the Husky ways, looking for love and excitement in your life, I'm your kind of companion. would love to meet my whole family before going home. I am looking for a home where I will be your only canine companion so that I can soak up all of your attention.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Shrimp
Breed: boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 3
Sex: Neutered Male
First day at NEHS: Aug. 29
Bio: I love to be busy, both physically and mentally. Do you like your crosswords to work your brain? Well I love the dog version of those things, like puzzle feeders, Kongs, and other activities and toys that work my brain. Do you enjoy running or hiking or any other fun activities? I would love to go with you to get my workout in as well. If you have an active home, then I'm the energetic canine companion for you. Because I can get overwhelmed easily, I will need a home without young children. If going to a home with kids, it would be best if they were in their teens.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: David Bow Wowie
Breed: American Staffordshire terrier and boxer mix
Age: 5 years old
Sex: Neutered Male
First Day at NEHS: Oct 23, 2019
Bio: My name is David Bow Wowie and I'll sing you a song to win your heart! Fun, charismatic, loveable, cuddly, and goofy are all words that describe me. I may be a bit nervous at first, with people or situations I do not know very well, but it does not take me long to become the life of the party. I must go to a home with children closer to their teens as younger children are just too overwhelming for me but also will be too overwhelmed by my energy and play style. I need to meet all family members, including resident dogs, before going to my new forever home as I want to make sure I can fit right into the family. I'm a ladies man, so I would enjoy a home with a female dog or possibly just be the king of my castle.
NEBRASKA HUMANE SOCIETY
Name: Jelly Bean
Breed: Boxer and pit bull terrier mix
Age: 3 years old
Sex: Spayed Female
First Day at NEHS: Sept. 30, 2019
Bio: Hi, my name is Jelly Bean. I've had a bit of a rough start to life. I'm looking for a home that be patient as I adjust to a new routine with a new family. Once I'm comfortable with you, I'll be your shadow and always have a tail wag and a smile for you. I love other dogs and they help me feel more safe in scary situations. Because of my fearful side, I'm looking for a quiet home with a fence so that I won't have to meet very many strangers. If there are children in the home, it would be best that they are closer to their teens. I need to meet all members of the home, as well as resident dogs, to ensure that it will be a great fit.
