LINCOLN — The state employees union on Thursday called on Gov. Pete Ricketts to immediately allow more state workers to work from home during the coronavirus outbreak, and to provide an extra $2 an hour in “hazard” pay for those who must report.

“A disturbing number of state employees are still being required to report to offices and work locations, even though they are capable of working from home,” the Nebraska Association of Public Employees said in a letter to the governor.

“The governor says ‘stay home, stay healthy, stay connected,’” said Justin Hubly, the union’s executive director. “Unless you’re a state employee.”

But Ricketts, during his daily coronavirus briefing, dismissed the request, saying that while some state workers are being allowed to work from home, others need to keep staffing public offices.

“We need to perform these services to serve the people of Nebraska, especially at the time of a public health emergency,” the governor said. He added that some state services can only be delivered “on site.”

The union, which represents 8,000 state employees, said it has been inundated with complaints from state workers who are being required to report to office jobs despite the pandemic. At least seven state employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to state officials, six at the Youth Rehabilitation and Treatment Center-Kearney and one at the State Penitentiary in Lincoln.

Hubly said that state workers want to stay on the job but that they don’t understand why more aren’t being allowed to work from home and why face-to-face services to the public haven’t been halted when there are “clear alternatives,” such as providing services over the phone.

Deb Studl, chairwoman of the union and an employee of the Department of Health and Human Services, said workers understand that they’re providing essential services, but if they get sick, they can’t provide those services.

“Every time we are exposed, we wonder if we are bringing this disease home to our families or if we won’t be able to go to work tomorrow,” she said.

Hubly said he was told that 60% of the workforce at Health and Human Services is being required to report to an office because of a rule that the agency hasn’t fully explained.

Khalilah LeGrand, a spokeswoman for the agency, said she wasn’t aware of a 60% requirement.

Not all jobs lend themselves to working from home, LeGrand said, and the capacity and security of the state’s computer system must also be taken into consideration. She said that the agency has been dismissing workers “in waves” to work from home and that process is continuing.

“The governor has stated explicitly that the state is open for business,” she said. “We are doing all we can to limit potential spread.”

At the governor’s daily briefing, Jason Jackson, the state’s human relations chief, said an additional 250 laptop computers were delivered this week and 750 more are expected to arrive next week, which should permit more state workers to transition to working from home.

Ricketts didn’t directly address the request for “hazard” pay at the briefing but said “everyone is working hard.” He added that if an employee can “document” how they can work from home, the state will consider it.

Hubly said that some state agencies have done a good job of allowing employees to work from home, but others haven’t. One is the Department of Labor, where smaller, regional offices have been overwhelmed with people seeking information about unemployment benefits. He said private call centers, contracted to take inquiries about unemployment, are encouraging people to visit such offices, which isn’t the appropriate message for worker safety.

State officials have estimated that about 30% of the state’s workforce is working from home. Jackson said that given that, it is amazing that state services are still being delivered in an efficient manner.

State officials added that social distancing in the workplace is being encouraged where possible and that janitors are also doing extra sanitizing and cleaning.