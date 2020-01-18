LINCOLN — Teeth-chattering wind chills failed to deter an estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people from participating Saturday in one of the state’s largest, annual public demonstrations, the Nebraska Walk for Life.
Walkers carried signs with slogans like “Stop Abortion Now” and bundles of pink and blue balloons in a 46th annual march from the State Capitol to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln student center.
Twelve-year-old Anastasia Stransky of Omaha, who walked with her mother and three siblings, said her family was there to show that the push to end abortion was more important than the frigid wind chills that hovered around zero.
“We want them to choose life,” she said. “There’s hope. No one has to chose abortion.”
The cold also didn’t deter about a dozen supporters of abortion rights, who carried signs reading “Destigmatize Abortion.”
Lucien Lemon of Lincoln said the “religious majority” should not dictate the state’s abortion policy.
“It’s your body, it’s your choice,” Lemon said.
The keynote speakers for the event were Jennifer and Jeff Christie of Virginia. Jennifer was brutally raped at a motel during a business trip and became pregnant, but the couple chose to keep the child, despite being urged not to by nurses and others.
Shortly after learning that she was pregnant, Jennifer Christie said she was shown an ultrasound image of “the little pea that would be our son.”
Christie, the mother of four older children, said it was the first time she’d smiled since she was assaulted, an attack that left her with broken ribs and fingers and internal injuries.
“If life matters, life matters,” Christie said. “I’m not raising a rapist’s baby, I’m raising our baby.”
Her husband, she said, was immediately supportive, calling Joshua, now 5, “a gift.”
Christie said that she’s talked with several other women who have been raped, and that having an abortion will not erase the memory of such a traumatic attack. She urged marchers to “love louder” than their circumstances.
Thank you to the 1000s of #prolife Nebraskans who braved the cold for the Walk for Life. It’s time to end the barbaric practice of dismemberment abortion. Call your State Senator and ask them to support @SenatorGeist’s LB 814.
The Walk of Life is a go-to event for Nebraska’s solidly pro-life politicians. Gov. Pete Ricketts spoke at the event. Also attending were Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Reps. Don Bacon and Jeff Fortenberry, and U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse, along with eight state senators.
