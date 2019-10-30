LINCOLN — Dennis Womack, a former deputy Douglas County Election Commissioner, has announced his candidacy for the north Omaha legislative seat now held by State Sen. Ernie Chambers.
Chambers, 81, is ineligible to run for another term due to term limits.
Womack, then a 67-year-old registered Democrat, was appointed in 2004 to the election post by then-Gov. Mike Johanns, but was removed two years later after changing his registration to Republican without informing the election commissioner. By law, the chief deputy must be from a different political party than the office head, who was a Republican.
More recently, Womack worked for the U.S. Department of Labor. Poverty, he said, is the biggest issue facing District 11. Womack said he would work on workforce development and ensuring that the public gets to vote on the proposed Douglas County Juvenile Justice Center.
In recent years, he has run unsuccessfully for the Metropolitan Community College Board of Directors and twice lost races for the Omaha City Council. He placed behind Brenda Council in a 2008 run for the District 11 legislative seat and was runner-up to Chris Rodgers in the 2004 Democratic primary race for Douglas County Board.
Sign up for World-Herald news alerts
Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.
1 of 50
Nebraska has 49 state senators in the Legislature. Click through to find your state senator and others.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.