A Denison, Iowa, hospital has agreed to pay $3.5 million to settle a wrongful-death lawsuit filed by the family of a man who sought help for food stuck in his throat.
The family of Jeffrey S. Bottjen of Ida Grove, Iowa, agreed Jan. 2 to dismiss the lawsuit in Iowa District Court, according to the family's attorney, Gene Collins of Le Mars, Iowa.
Bottjen, 50, died Oct. 16, 2016, while in surgery at Crawford County Memorial Hospital.
The Bottjen family issued a statement Monday about the settlement with the hospital, Dr. Michael Thorstenson and nurse anesthetist Blaine Rider.
"We continue to feel his absence every day and pray this brings some measure of peace and comfort to our family," the statement said.
Bottjen is survived by his wife of 27 years and three children.
Bottjen went to the hospital complaining that he felt a particle of food stuck in his throat, the lawsuit said. He suffered breathing problems during an operation and could not be resuscitated.
The lawsuit further stated that Rider warned Thorstenson "on multiple occasions" that he couldn’t safely sedate Bottjen, who weighed 332 pounds and had other respiratory issues. Thorstenson allegedly ignored Rider's concerns and failed to inform Bottjen or his wife about them.
Rider, in his response to the lawsuit, denied doing more than discussing the possible risks of the procedure with Thorstenson. He asked for a trial by jury.
There was no immediate reason to perform the surgery, the lawsuit said. The doctor could have waited to see if "the piece of lodged food particle would simply pass on its own," the suit said.
“At the time of his arrival, Jeff was able to ambulate independently, talk, breathe without difficulty and even joke with hospital staff concerning his condition,” according to the lawsuit. "Jeff was not in any pain or severe distress."
In its statement, the Bottjen family said, "Our desire is that the outcome of this case will bring about changes that will help prevent another death. We truly hope and pray no other family will lose a loved one under similar circumstances and experience the deep sense of loss we now live with."
A reporter's message seeking comment from the administrative office of Crawford County Memorial Hospital was not immediately returned.
Denison is about 70 miles northeast of Omaha.
