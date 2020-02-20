LINCOLN — Lawmakers put a major property tax and school aid measure on pause Thursday while the bill’s chief sponsor works on building support.
Speaker of the Legislature Jim Scheer of Norfolk ended debate on Legislative Bill 974 after discussion hit the three-hour mark. The measure seeks to ratchet down property taxes by increasing and redistributing state aid to schools.
Scheer’s practice has been to pull bills from the first-round agenda after three hours of debate. Legislative sponsors must prove that they have enough votes to advance those bills before they will be scheduled for debate again.
State Sen. Lou Ann Linehan of Elkhorn, who chairs the Revenue Committee, said she has “32½ or 33” votes to end a filibuster, even if not all of those senators will vote to advance the bill. She said she hopes to resume the debate early next week.
“The reality is I have the votes, but we need a break,” she said.
Others questioned her vote count, saying they believe the bill would fall well short of 33.
Between now and then, Linehan said she plans to meet with school officials, who have been united in their opposition to LB 974. She said she would be willing to make some changes to the bill but not in sections that would tighten limits on school budget growth and property tax levies.
She also wants to get the message across to legislative leaders that getting LB 974 passed is critical to getting support for a business tax incentives package.
A group of rural senators blocked last year’s business tax incentive bill after the session’s major property tax relief plan stalled for lack of votes.
Sen. Wendy DeBoer of Bennington, who offered her own version of a property tax and state aid bill, called for lawmakers to work on a compromise that brings opposing sides together. She said such a compromise established the framework for the current school aid formula, which also sought to reduce property taxes.
“We’ve got to find a solution that works, mostly, for everyone,” DeBoer said.
Thursday afternoon, Taylor Gage, spokesman for Gov. Pete Ricketts, said, "Property tax relief is the most important priority in the Legislature, and it’s time for senators and stakeholders to rally around LB 974 to get the job done."
One option could be an amendment offered by Sen. John McCollister of Omaha, which would boost the state’s Property Tax Credit Fund to $380 million a year, up from $275 million currently. The credits offset a portion of the property taxes levied on homes, businesses and agricultural land. The amount of the credit is based on the valuation of the property.
LB 974 represents the culmination of months of wrangling among Revenue Committee members, Gov. Pete Ricketts and other interested groups. It has been driven particularly by pressure from farmers and ranchers, who saw their property taxes shoot up as the valuation of agricultural land soared.
Nebraska school organizations have lined up in opposition. They argue that the bill would squeeze funding for schools and be fiscally unsustainable. It tightens limits on school property tax levies and on school budget growth.
LB 974 would reduce the property valuations used in calculating school property taxes. Valuations for agricultural land would drop to 55% of actual value, down from 75% now. Home valuations would drop to 87%, down from 100% now. An earlier version of the bill would have put home valuations at 85%.
The bill also would direct more aid to the state’s smaller, rural school districts, which no longer qualify for equalization aid. Such aid is meant to fill the gap between what schools need to educate students and the amount they can raise with property taxes.
Under LB 974, the state would provide foundation aid for each student in a school and also eliminate a state aid factor called the averaging adjustment, which has benefited the state’s largest schools.
It would raise taxes for one group, however. It would eliminate the state’s personal property tax exemption, through which businesses and farmers do not have to pay property taxes on the first $10,000 of valuation of machinery and equipment.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.