The crowd of gun rights supporters who came to the State Capitol on Friday included two Omaha men openly carrying semiautomatic rifles. It is illegal to carry concealed weapons in the State Capitol, but open carrying is allowed.
LINCOLN — Voices rose and tears flowed Thursday as state senators again debated why open carry of firearms is allowed at the State Capitol.
Several lawmakers related stories about threats that have been made against them and their families during their service in the Nebraska Legislature.
State Sen. Machaela Cavanaugh of Omaha fought back tears as she told her 48 colleagues that she was "disappointed and disheartened" by their inaction in banning open carry of firearms in the Capitol.
On Friday, gun rights advocates descended on the Legislature to oppose two gun control bills. The advocates included two Omaha men who openly carried loaded, semiautomatic rifles. One of the men testified before a legislative hearing holding his rifle, which prompted Cavanaugh to say it was scary and intimidating.
On Thursday, she pledged to introduce a rule change to bar open carry in the building because no other senator had done so.
"As much as the Second Amendment is a right, so is the right to live a free and fearless life," Cavanaugh said.
Lincoln Sen. Adam Morfeld said that the gun-toting man who testified last week had posted a comment on social media in support of another person's post that it was a good idea to "kill your local politician."
Morfeld said he'd alerted the State Patrol to the threat, but questioned whether his colleagues were taking the open carry issue seriously.
Lincoln Sen. Mike Hilgers, who heads the Legislature's Executive Board, said he will be meeting with State Patrol representatives on Thursday to discuss the threats against senators.
He said he has another meeting with the patrol next week to discuss what, if anything, can be done about banning open carry. The big question is whether any legislative rule could be enforced by the patrol, Hilgers said, or if a change in state law would be necessary.
Right now, state law bans carrying concealed weapons in the Capitol, but open carry is permitted, except in the Nebraska Supreme Court and Appeals Court.
Paul covers state government and affiliated issues. He specializes in tax and transportation issues, following the governor and the state prison system. Follow him on Twitter @PaulHammelOWH. Phone: 402-473-9584.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.