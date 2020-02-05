WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer choked up Wednesday morning recounting how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
“To tear a speech that contained the names of those who have given their lives for this country,” the Nebraska Republican said, her voice growing thick. “That is unbelievable, that a speaker would do that.”
Fischer made her remarks at a weekly breakfast hosted by the state’s congressional delegation for Nebraskans visiting the nation’s capital.
This year’s State of the Union address was heavy with partisan division. Democrats in the chamber listening to the president — including Pelosi — have sought to remove him from office, while many of the Republicans chanted “four more years” on the floor.
Fischer noted that the night started with Pelosi delivering an introduction of the president that pointedly left out traditional honorifics. For his part, Trump ignored Pelosi when she put out her hand to shake his.
“It ended with the speaker of the House tearing the president’s speech on the podium,” Fischer said. “This is not who we are. This is not who we should be.”
Fischer said she hopes both parties can find a way to cooperate on important policy matters. Her comments prompted applause from other delegation members and the crowd of visitors.
Fischer wasn’t the only person to express offense at Pelosi’s actions. They were “shameful,” according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
“It represents the worst of our political dialogue today,” Bacon said.
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, called it “very disrespectful” and said it was unbelievable Pelosi would “act out in such a way.”
“I know that she and the president have disagreements and were obviously going through a very trying time in the last several weeks and months, but that does not excuse her behavior,” Ernst said.
Former Rep. David Young, R-Iowa, is trying to win back his old seat and sought to capitalize on the situation with a fundraising pitch that included a clip of Pelosi’s paper shredding.
While Republicans expressed outrage over the torn speech, Democrats offered their own criticisms of Trump, describing his remarks as more suitable for a campaign rally than a State of the Union address.
They cited factually challenged portions of the speech and pointed to his actions seeking foreign election interference.
As Pelosi left the House chamber Tuesday night, reporters asked why she had torn up the speech.
“It was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi replied.
Critics also were quick to point out that Trump has violated norms himself during his time as a candidate and president. That includes denigrating the war service of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, to cite just one example.
Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb posted a photo of some torn paper on Twitter with this statement:
“My team and my kids all know as soon as I’m done with a piece of paper, I tear it up into pieces. Unless it’s a document worth keeping. The (2020 State of the Union) was not a document worth keeping. I stand with @SpeakerPelosi and won’t let the right bully us into anything else.”
In an interview Wednesday, Fischer told The World-Herald that it upset her to see the “sad spectacle” of Democrats’ attitude during the speech.
“We’ve just gotten so far apart,” Fischer said. “I sat through four of President Obama’s speeches, showed respect.”
Not all Republicans sat through Obama’s speeches so respectfully, however.
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., famously yelled out “You lie!” when Obama addressed the chamber in 2009. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., was sitting next to Wilson for that speech.
Smith said Wednesday that he didn’t like Wilson shouting out like that, but also noted that President George W. Bush was booed by Democrats while delivering a State of the Union address.
Smith suggested that this moment could prove to be an opportunity for both sides to start anew.
“It might be difficult, especially in a campaign cycle like we’re in, but I think the American people want to come together,” he said.
*clutch my pearls*
Do Republican's see irony? They are currently acquitting a president they know is guilty of impeachment.
"Vodka Pelosi", typical crazy Democrat behavior. Democrats can't even tally votes in the Iowa caucus and they want to control the USA. Get real!
The Iowa Democratic Committee (those in charge of the Iowa caucus) are now even trying to run the country.
"...they know is guilty of impeachment."
There's some deep irony here.
Impeachment is not a charge one can be guilty of. It is an act of question the integrity or validity of something. He can be guilty of one or both charges brought against him, and he can be impeached if found guilty, but no record will state he was or was not guilty of impeachment.
Pelosi is an old toady. She needs to crawl back in to her hole the troll.
Chris, only you 'know' that. We should have listened to you back in..... well, maybe not.
Pelosi is such a classless act. And those who like her are just as classless
I don't that tearing up Trump's speech is "unbelievable" at all. Pelosi absolutely hates Trump. Pelosi is losing both to Trump and to "The Squad." Pelosi has lost control of the House, even though she is Speaker. Pelosi obviously has health problems - either that or she's drunk all the time.
Nothing Pelosi did last night, during and after the SOTU address, is a surprise.
Does anybody in Nebraska care what Deb Fischer thinks? I don't and I do not know anybody that does care what she says or thinks.
Trump is horrible and deserves worse than that . Like being voted out.
Were you crying and wetting yourself as your typed that, Ricky?
I wonder why your brain can never come up with anything but insults.
I'm behind you Mr. Fulton, my exact thoughts! Let's GO!!!
Let's go!
100% agree with you Mr. Fulton.
I commend Leader Pelosi. I would have ripped Trump's speech to shreds, thrown it on the floor, stomped on it and given Trump the Bronx cheer. As for Fischer, I find her support for Trump disgusting. She supports a hate filled racist, pathological liar, a cheat, fraud and a self-centered poor excuse for a human being. Like Sasse, Smith, Bacon and Fortenberry, Fischer spits on the United States Constitution because power is more important than democracy and truth.
Exactly!
I couldn't have said it better! Thank you!
Performative outrage. Entirely fake.
If the inept Fischer and the dishonest Bacon cared about the dead mentioned in the speech, they’d object to their being exploited in a cascade of lies, whose AP fact check runs to a dozen pages. Trump yesterday honored the Tuskegee airmen, along with the vile racist Rush Limbaugh.
Trumpkins like Bacon and Fischer gave up their right to complain about decorum when they threw their support behind the repulsive Trump.
Our NE representation is so far leaning right. We need to vote them out.
I couldn't stop watching Pelosi adjusting her dentures contantly.
Deb Fischer needs to practice what she preaches. Working together does not mean “you do what I want”. And BTW World Herald, a lie is a lie and you are doing us all a disservice as journalists when you tiptoe around calling out anyone’s lies. Trump lies constantly and you all know it.
I think the OWH has new leadership. I'm afraid it leans way more right than it used to.
Yes, yes. Let's cry about some pieces of paper being torn up when the vast majority of actions of the administration show they don't care about people, the law, well, anything but themselves, and profiteering off their positions.
When we value paper more than people we as a country have a lot to answer for.
The supporters of this administration don't care if they lie, cheat, steal, rape, and murder. It's really very sad.
I find it unbelievable that Deb Fisher, an ignorant sycophant of Trump, would find tearing up his speech unbelievable. The speech was a pack of lies. Once a liar and p grabber, always a liar and p grabber. Becky Jackass, what does your comment about dentures have to do with anything? Get real.
Exactly right! Fischer backs Trump on everything including grabbing women by the P. Horrible!
I can only hope and pray that the Republican party vanishes from the face of the earth and go the way of the Whig party. These people are disgusting and they support a disgusting president who is a criminal many times over who will be outed soon. Fischer, Sasse and Bacon are truly supporting a crook and they know it, but he is their crook. Goodby Republicans in 2020.
I am ashamed that Bacon , Fischer and Sasse toady to Trump. When will they stand for truth and Justice?
What are Republicans taking about? This is Trumps world. No decorum. Petulant childish behavior. This is what they get. The speaker ripping up paper? Please. Just be happy Trump didn’t tell that service member reunited with his family that he’s glad he wasn’t captured. Trump prefers soldiers who aren’t captured you know.
How about we get rid of all Senators and Representatives and start over!!!! They are all a disgrace and act like two-year-olds.
The whole performance (that what it really was, by all player) was like the finale of an act in a opera (except too lang). Verdi or Donizetti would have set some marvelous music to it.
Access Hollywood tape
Mueller investigation
Stormy Daniels
Supreme Court Nominations (2)
Russian hacking in election
Ukraine
Scoreboard: Trump 7- Dems 0
Eat it and choke on it.
