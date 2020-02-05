WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. Deb Fischer choked up Wednesday morning recounting how House Speaker Nancy Pelosi ripped up a copy of President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address.
“To tear a speech that contained the names of those who have given their lives for this country,” the Nebraska Republican said, her voice growing thick. “That is unbelievable, that a speaker would do that.”
Fischer made her remarks at a weekly breakfast hosted by the state’s congressional delegation for Nebraskans visiting the nation’s capital.
This year’s State of the Union address was heavy with partisan division. Many of the lawmakers in the chamber listening to the president — including Pelosi — have sought to remove him from office.
Fischer noted that the night started with Pelosi delivering an introduction of the president that pointedly left out traditional honorifics. For his part, Trump ignored Pelosi when she put out her hand to shake his.
“It ended with the speaker of the House tearing the president’s speech on the podium,” Fischer said. “This is not who we are. This is not who we should be.”
Fischer said she hopes both parties can find a way to cooperate on important policy matters. Her comments prompted applause from other delegation members and the crowd of visitors.
Fischer wasn’t the only person to express offense at Pelosi’s actions. They were “shameful,” according to Rep. Don Bacon, R-Neb.
“It represents the worst of our political dialogue today,” Bacon said.
While Republicans expressed outrage over the torn speech, Democrats offered their own criticisms of Trump, describing his remarks as more suitable for a campaign rally than a State of the Union address.
They cited factually challenged portions of the speech and pointed to his actions seeking foreign election interference.
As Pelosi left the House chamber Tuesday night, reporters asked why she had torn up the speech.
“It was a manifesto of mistruths,” Pelosi replied.
Critics also were quick to point out that Trump has violated norms himself during his time as a candidate and president. That includes denigrating the war service of the late Republican Sen. John McCain, to cite just one example.
In an interview Wednesday, Fischer told The World-Herald that it upset her to see the “sad spectacle” of Democrats’ attitude during the speech.
“We’ve just gotten so far apart,” Fischer said. “I sat through four of President Obama’s speeches, showed respect.”
Not all Republicans sat through Obama’s speeches so respectfully, however.
Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., famously yelled out “You lie!” when Obama addressed the chamber in 2009. Rep. Adrian Smith, R-Neb., was sitting next to Wilson for that speech.
Smith said Wednesday that he didn’t like Wilson shouting out like that, but also noted that President George W. Bush was booed by Democrats while delivering a State of the Union address.
Smith suggested that this moment could prove to be an opportunity for both sides to start anew.
“It might be difficult, especially in a campaign cycle like we’re in, but I think the American people want to come together,” he said.
Joseph Morton is The World-Herald Washington Bureau Chief. Morton joined The World-Herald in 1999 and has been reporting from Washington for the newspaper since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @MortonOWH. Email:joseph.morton@owh.com
(7) comments
*clutch my pearls*
Do Republican's see irony? They are currently acquitting a president they know is guilty of impeachment.
"Vodka Pelosi", typical crazy Democrat behavior. Democrats can't even tally votes in the Iowa caucus and they want to control the USA. Get real!
"...they know is guilty of impeachment."
There's some deep irony here.
Pelosi is an old toady. She needs to crawl back in to her hole the troll.
Chris, only you 'know' that. We should have listened to you back in..... well, maybe not.
Pelosi is such a classless act. And those who like her are just as classless
I don't that tearing up Trump's speech is "unbelievable" at all. Pelosi absolutely hates Trump. Pelosi is losing both to Trump and to "The Squad." Pelosi has lost control of the House, even though she is Speaker. Pelosi obviously has health problems - either that or she's drunk all the time.
Nothing Pelosi did last night, during and after the SOTU address, is a surprise.
