Lincoln police say they think the death of a Nebraska volleyball graduate student manager near Lincoln's downtown Haymarket district on Sunday was accidental.
About 9:30 a.m. Sunday, Lincoln police and fire crews responded to a report of a body found near 7th and N Streets. They found Dane Leclair, 22, dead at the scene.
Crime scene investigators who processed the scene and analyzed digital and forensic evidence determined Leclair accidentally fell from the fourth story of the parking garage, police said Monday.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
In a prepared statement, John Cook, Nebraska's volleyball coach, said, "The Nebraska volleyball family is devastated to learn of the tragic passing of one of our graduate student managers, Dane Leclair.
"From the moment Dane joined our program this summer, he made a lasting positive impact on all of us with his big smile and friendly personality. Dane brought a lot of energy to our team, and our players and staff will greatly miss him."
The release from Nebraska said Leclair is a native of Pittsford, N.Y. He joined the Nebraska volleyball program as a graduate student manager in the summer and was pursuing a master's in business administration at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. Leclair finished a playing career at Loyola University Chicago earlier this year. He set personal bests in kills (117), aces (9), digs (116) and blocks (45) as a senior, according to the release.
Loyola University Chicago also issued a statement about Leclair.
"We are devastated to learn of the passing of Dane," Loyola Director of Athletics Steve Watson said. "He was one of the most beloved student-athletes during his time on campus and had a personality that lit up a room. We offer our sincere condolences to his family, friends, former teammates and coaches and ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers."
Mark Hulse, Loyola head men's volleyball coach, said Leclair "personified the very best of what it means to be a Rambler, a student-athlete and a man for others. He was an unbelievable teammate, friend and member of the volleyball community. We will all miss him dearly."
Off the court, Loyola said in its release, Leclair was recognized for his work in the classroom, earning Midwestern Intercollegiate Volleyball Association Academic All-Conference honors four times.
