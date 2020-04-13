Beau Gealy and Maci Baily

Beau Gealy and Maci Baily

A man and woman found dead in a storage unit near Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said Monday.

Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, were found inside a vehicle in the storage unit, Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said.

Their bodies were found at Jerry’s Self Storage west of Scottsbluff on Feb. 28. Both had been reported missing by their families the previous week. They were from the Scottsbluff-Gering area and were last seen Feb. 18.

Investigators from the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews, reviewed videos, and used search warrants and subpoenas to obtain more than 1,000 pages of cellphone and social media records from multiple people. Autopsies were also performed. 

Sign up for World-Herald news alerts

Be the first to know when news happens. Get the latest breaking headlines sent straight to your inbox.

nancy.gaarder@owh.com, twitter.com/gaarder

Tags

Nancy Gaarder helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow her on Twitter @gaarder. Email: nancy.gaarder@owh.com

Commenting is limited to Omaha World-Herald subscribers. To sign up, click here.

If you're already a subscriber and need to activate your access or log in, click here.

Recommended for you

Load comments

You must be a full digital subscriber to read this article. You must be a digital subscriber to view this article.

Your sports-only digital subscription does not include access to this section.

New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email
New Offer!
$3 for 3 Months
Unlimited Digital Access

  • Unlimited access to every article, video and piece of online content
  • Exclusive, locally-focused reporting
  • News delivered straight to your inbox via e-newsletters
  • Includes digital delivery of daily e-edition via email