A man and woman found dead in a storage unit near Scottsbluff, Nebraska, died from accidental carbon monoxide poisoning, officials said Monday.
Beau Gealy, 29, and Maci Baily, 18, were found inside a vehicle in the storage unit, Scotts Bluff County Attorney Dave Eubanks said.
Their bodies were found at Jerry’s Self Storage west of Scottsbluff on Feb. 28. Both had been reported missing by their families the previous week. They were from the Scottsbluff-Gering area and were last seen Feb. 18.
Investigators from the Scottsbluff Police Department and the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office conducted interviews, reviewed videos, and used search warrants and subpoenas to obtain more than 1,000 pages of cellphone and social media records from multiple people. Autopsies were also performed.
