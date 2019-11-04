A Nebraska man has invested more than $10,000 with a direct mail moneymaking program and has yet to see a dime of that money back, according to the Better Business Bureau.
The Better Business Bureau is warning consumers across the Midwest to be wary of 30 Day Success Formula, which markets itself on Facebook and other social media. Through the program, people pay to join a business that involves mailing flyers to others. The company uses testimonials and social media influencers to market its product.
More than 150 consumers, who have collectively invested more than $150,000 with the Wisconsin-based company, have yet to profit from the program, according to the Better Business Bureau. Consumers report losing between $89 and $12,500 each.
Several people said they had to overnight express their payment to join.
A spokesman with the company could not be reached for comment. According to the Better Business Bureau, the company has an F rating.
The Nebraska man said he paid $5,000 to join in March and purchased 1,000 flyers for an additional $1,338.
The Better Business Bureau offered the following tips to avoid losing money on questionable schemes:
- Be wary of any plan that offers exaggerated earnings, especially when there is no obvious product.
- Be wary of plans that offer commissions for recruiting new participants.
- Beware of programs that have secrets to success, overseas connections or special relationships that are difficult to verify.
If you think you’ve been the victim of a questionable business practice, contact your local Better Business office.
