Coronavirus cases in Dakota County surged Friday in the wake of testing at a Tyson meatpacking plant as the northeast Nebraska county muscled out Douglas and Hall Counties to lead the state in confirmed cases.

Statewide, Nebraska reported 7,831 cases on Friday evening, up 641 from the day before. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths for a total of 92.

Increasing cases in meatpacking communities continue to drive the state's numbers.

On Friday, Dakota County reported an additional 361 cases for a total of 1,407. 

Hall County, where a JBS beef plant is located, reported only five new cases Friday because it is awaiting a number of test results. The county still has an outsized number of cases relative to its population. The county's total caseload is 1,311.

The Douglas County Health Department reported 88 new cases Friday, bringing the total number in the county to 1,293. The state, which runs on a different reporting cycle, has Douglas County at 1,342 cases.

In the four-county Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District, where another Tyson plant is located, a total of 277 cases have been reported, up by about 100 from the start of the week. A mass testing event was conducted at the Tyson plant last weekend. It's not known how many Tyson employees tested positive. Tyson announced Monday that it was closing the plant temporarily to deep clean and await test results.

Madison, Burt, Cuming and Stanton Counties make up the Elkhorn Logan Valley district.

Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour

Douglas County reported a mix of good and bad news Friday: A total of 197 residents have recovered from COVID-19, but increasing numbers of patients are being hospitalized and going on a ventilator. Recoveries make up 15% of cases.

Eighty-eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Douglas County as of Thursday night, up more than 60% from a week ago, when the number was 52. 

The Health Department reported that 26 COVID-19 patients in Douglas County hospitals were on a ventilator, a sign of the most serious cases. Until midweek, that number had consistently stayed around 15 going back to April 20.

The Omaha area is starting to reopen under Gov. Pete Ricketts' direction, and he has cited hospital capacity as the reason for the move.

Douglas County reported Friday that 474 medical "surge beds" and 225 ventilators were available.

At a press conference Thursday, local leaders urged people to not let up in social distancing and infection prevention.

"Don't stop now," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.

“The virus is still here,” she said. “It is still very deadly, and we don’t want a resurgence.”

Said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, "From a public health standpoint, I'm concerned that we are not having our infections under control. That concerns me greatly."

