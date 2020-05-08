Coronavirus cases in Dakota County surged Friday in the wake of testing at a Tyson meatpacking plant as the northeast Nebraska county muscled out Douglas and Hall Counties to lead the state in confirmed cases.
Statewide, Nebraska reported 7,831 cases on Friday evening, up 641 from the day before. The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported two additional deaths for a total of 92.
Increasing cases in meatpacking communities continue to drive the state's numbers.
On Friday, Dakota County reported an additional 361 cases for a total of 1,407.
Hall County, where a JBS beef plant is located, reported only five new cases Friday because it is awaiting a number of test results. The county still has an outsized number of cases relative to its population. The county's total caseload is 1,311.
The Douglas County Health Department reported 88 new cases Friday, bringing the total number in the county to 1,293. The state, which runs on a different reporting cycle, has Douglas County at 1,342 cases.
In the four-county Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health District, where another Tyson plant is located, a total of 277 cases have been reported, up by about 100 from the start of the week. A mass testing event was conducted at the Tyson plant last weekend. It's not known how many Tyson employees tested positive. Tyson announced Monday that it was closing the plant temporarily to deep clean and await test results.
Madison, Burt, Cuming and Stanton Counties make up the Elkhorn Logan Valley district.
Douglas County reported a mix of good and bad news Friday: A total of 197 residents have recovered from COVID-19, but increasing numbers of patients are being hospitalized and going on a ventilator. Recoveries make up 15% of cases.
Eighty-eight COVID-19 patients were hospitalized in Douglas County as of Thursday night, up more than 60% from a week ago, when the number was 52.
The Health Department reported that 26 COVID-19 patients in Douglas County hospitals were on a ventilator, a sign of the most serious cases. Until midweek, that number had consistently stayed around 15 going back to April 20.
The Omaha area is starting to reopen under Gov. Pete Ricketts' direction, and he has cited hospital capacity as the reason for the move.
Douglas County reported Friday that 474 medical "surge beds" and 225 ventilators were available.
At a press conference Thursday, local leaders urged people to not let up in social distancing and infection prevention.
"Don't stop now," Omaha Mayor Jean Stothert said.
“The virus is still here,” she said. “It is still very deadly, and we don’t want a resurgence.”
Said Douglas County Health Director Adi Pour, "From a public health standpoint, I'm concerned that we are not having our infections under control. That concerns me greatly."
World-Herald staff writers Jeffrey Robb and Reece Ristau contributed to this report.
Social distancing - good. Mandatory lockdowns - dumb and ineffective.
Dr Pour seems to be saying that without the lock down, cases and deaths are going up substantially in Omaha because people either can't or won't comply with masks and social distancing.
Mandatory lockdowns - effective. Yimmy Heeks comments - dumb and ineffective.
"Lockdowns" are proven to be effective in flattening the curve, but they are socially difficult to abide by and need to be strictly enforced. However, as protests would indicate, easier said than done. IHO- the only way to make "lockdowns" work is to combine "lockdowns" with federal programs that subsidize workers with a stipend of upwards of 75%-90% of their prior income for a minimum of 13 weeks, or the time necessary to mitigate or flatten the curve. People need the income!!!
The Neatherlands, Denmark and the UK, in conjunction with "lockdowns," will pay 75% to 90% of workers salaries on behalf of employers as long as workers aren't laid off. The idea is to have no layoffs or company closures, so that when C-19 is finally under control (via lockdown), the economy can start right back up. To date, data has shown these measures to be effective in flattening the curve.
Unfortunately, there are many in the US who do not want to be told what to do. Those are the people who are ill-informed, buy into conspiracy theories (conservatives and far right), such as the ones spewed by Heeks & friends, and/or just don't care about anybody but themselves.
As painful as some of these measures are, until a vaccine is available, if people continue to ignore what has proven to be effective, the curve will keep spiking and more people will die. How many depend on the degree of supportive measures of test, trace & isolate are implemented.
A vaccine may never get here nor a robust therapy. We have a lose-lose on our hands. If the economy fails too long it will cause irreparable damage to many millions of people so sadly we have to try to minimize death as best we can while reopening the economy. Either option is terrible. I'm guessing the allied generals facing D-Day and many others in similar situations felt the same way.
Of course the use of ventilators increased, hospitals get paid more from Medicare when they use them!
