LINCOLN — Standing out from among six candidates can be difficult enough in normal times. Usually the edge in legislative races goes to the person who knocks on the most doors.
But the three Democrats and three Republicans running for south-central Lincoln’s District 29 seat have had to find different ways to campaign since the coronavirus outbreak.
For the most part, they have turned to social media, personal phone calls and mail in their quest to succeed State Sen. Kate Bolz, who is term-limited. Republicans are eager to reclaim the middle- to upper-middle-class district after her eight years in office.
The six are: Eliot Bostar, executive director of Nebraska Conservation Voters and Conservation Nebraska; Jacob Campbell, a legislative aide and co-owner of AFC Realty, a property management company; Jennifer Carter, legal counsel to the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee; Neal Clayburn, a retired associate executive director of the Nebraska State Education Association; Lisa Lee, who arranges programming for the Lincoln Council on International Visitors; and Michael Connely, a service-disabled U.S. Marine Corps veteran who has been an on-call adviser for private schools in Japan.
Bostar, a registered Democrat, is the best-funded of the bunch. He had raised $119,182, as of the most recent campaign finance report. His largest donor is his mother, Barbara Haws ($25,000). Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska is among his donors, as is former Lincoln Mayor Chris Beutler.
The 33-year-old said he got into the race to bring a focus on environmental issues, such as protecting water quality and supply and addressing carbon emissions. Other priorities are investing in infrastructure, modernizing taxes and ensuring quality education. He said his experience as a special adviser to the New York governor’s office after 9/11 can help with getting Nebraska’s economy moving again.
Campbell, a registered Republican, has support from a number of prominent Republicans. He has raised $76,482 so far, with the national Republican State Leadership Committee as his biggest donor ($20,000). Among other donors are former Gov. Kay Orr, the Governor Heineman Committee, former U.S. Rep. Hal Daub and major GOP donor Charles Herbster.
At 29, he said he is running because he believes his experience, education and knowledge would serve the district well. A former member of the Nebraska National Guard, he said he would make decisions with a focus on people, families and small businesses. He lists comprehensive tax reform, a simpler school funding formula and dealing with prison overcrowding as key issues.
Carter, a registered Democrat, has spent several years working in and around the Legislature, including as public policy director for Nebraska Appleseed. She has raised $62,895 so far. She contributed $5,000 of her own money and loaned the campaign $4,000 more. Lincoln’s current mayor, Leirion Gaylor Baird, is among her supporters.
The 50-year-old attorney said she decided to run because she believes in public service and has strong public policy experience. She said she believes policies should be driven by values and by facts. Her top concerns are public education, access to mental health care, child welfare, and supporting innovators and entrepreneurs.
Clayburn, a registered Democrat, was the first to jump into the race. He has raised $27,308, of which he contributed $5,249 and lent $5,000. NSEA, the state teachers union, donated the next largest amount ($7,780). He worked for the NSEA for nearly 14 years after leading the Lincoln Education Association for 16 years. He is a U.S. Navy veteran.
A former government teacher, the 68-year-old said that he has always wanted to run for the Legislature but that the time was never right before. He touted his experience as a negotiator and working across party lines. He named quality education, renewable energy and the environment, property tax relief, and job creation as his key priorities.
Lee, a registered Republican, was first inspired to run for office when her mother took her to a reelection speech by President Richard Nixon. As of the last report, she had raised $26,758. She and her husband put up more than half the total, including a $7,300 donation and an $8,250 loan.
Now 58, she emphasizes her experience as an internal auditor for a Kansas City-area insurance company and the connections she has made while setting up programs for international visitors to Lincoln. She lists property tax reform and quality education as top priorities, along with addressing workforce development, clean energy and protecting senior citizens.
Connely, a registered Republican, has been the least visible candidate. He said he is currently stuck in Asia after going to help some private schools with biohazard safety protocols. He said his flight back was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic. He has not raised enough money to file a campaign finance report and said he will not use yard signs because they add to trash.
The 58-year-old said he filed to run after getting no response from letters sent to the governor and state lawmakers in Nebraska and neighboring states warning of an impending health crisis from 4G and 5G wireless systems. He lists other priorities as protecting constitutional rights, simplifying business regulations and improving prisons.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.