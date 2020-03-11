A teenager from northeastern Nebraska is the latest in the state to test positive for the coronavirus, sending health officials on a search to determine how the boy contracted the illness and find the people who may have had contact with him.

The 16-year-old student at Crofton High School hadn't traveled recently and isn't believed to have visited the Fremont YMCA where an Omaha woman with the coronavirus disease played in a Special Olympics tournament on Feb. 29, according to Roger Wiese, the executive director of the North Central District Health Department.

But the boy did attend two games at the girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln last week before his diagnosis with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, was known.

That prompted the preemptive closure of several schools whose teams played in those games and influenced the decision to block all but players, coaches and family members from attending the boys state basketball tournament that starts Thursday.

The teen was in serious condition Wednesday in the Nebraska Biocontainment Unit on the University of Nebraska Medical Center campus.

He is Nebraska's fifth confirmed case of coronavirus disease, with the four other cases coming from the Omaha area and Douglas County within the last week.

The student is believed to have attended two basketball games during the high school girls state basketball tournament in Lincoln on March 5, according to a letter posted on the Crofton Community Schools website.

The games were the Hartington Cedar Catholic vs. Weeping Water game at 9 a.m. at Lincoln Southwest High and the Crofton vs. Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast game at 7 p.m. hosted at Lincoln North Star High.

Community members and onlookers may have been exposed to the virus in the Hartington Cedar Catholic and Crofton fan sections. The student is also believed to have stepped onto the basketball court after the 9 a.m. game to hug family members.

The school district said possible exposure may have also occurred at Crofton Elementary School, among fourth-, fifth- and sixth grade students and staff who attended school on March 10 and St. Rose of Lima middle schoolers.

The two Lincoln high schools where the games were held did not hold classes on March 5, and all Lincoln public schools are on spring break this week.

Crofton Community Schools closed for the rest of the week as a result. More closures soon followed: St. Rose of Lima in Crofton, Hartington-Newcastle Public Schools, Hartington Cedar Catholic School, West Catholic Elementary, East Catholic Elementary and Holy Trinity Catholic School in Hartington all canceled classes.

Bancroft-Rosalie Community Schools dismissed students at noon Wednesday and said school would be closed for the rest of the week. Students were sent home with iPads and computers so they could finish homework.

Spring break starts Thursday for Lyons-Decatur Northeast schools, while the Weeping Water school district said classes would continue without a concrete recommendation to close from the local health department.

The Nebraska School Activities Association announced Wednesday that the general public will not be allowed to attend the boys state basketball tournament. Only family members will be permitted to cheer for their players in-person.

Public health officials are gathering more information about the Crofton case and who may have been exposed to the coronavirus. The decision on whether to keep schools closed or reopen will be reviewed on Friday, the school district said.

Anyone who came into close contact will be asked to self-quarantine and be monitored twice a day for fever and respiratory symptoms.

The boy, who has a history of past health issues, began experiencing symptoms — a fever, cough and headache — on March 5, Wiese said.

The North Central District Health Department is reaching out to roughly 40 people who may have had direct contact with the student and may be at greater risk of exposure than those who were simply in attendance at the same basketball game.

The Lincoln relatives the student stayed with during the girls basketball tournament are currently self-quarantined and show no symptoms of the disease. The student arrived in Lincoln on March 4 and left the morning of March 6. He did not patronize any local restaurants.

Wiese continued to preach the power of precaution and good hygiene: vigorously wash hands, stay home if you're feeling ill and call your primary care provider first if you think you're experiencing any possible coronavirus symptoms — let them prepare before showing up unannounced at the doctor's office or emergency room.

"If you're feeling the least bit ill you need to stay home and isolate yourself from others," Wiese said.

The latest Douglas County case, announced Tuesday night, involves a woman in her 40s who recently traveled to California and Nevada and is recovering from COVID-19 at home.

The Douglas County Health Department said Wednesday that members of the public may be at low risk of exposure if they visited the Advanced Auto Parts store at 17140 Evans Plaza on March 2 from 12 to 9 p.m., March 3 from 1 to 9 p.m. or March 5 from 9 a.m. til 6 p.m.

Anyone who may have been at the auto store then is asked to watch for a fever, cough or trouble breathing for a 14-day period following their visit.

The first three confirmed cases in Nebraska of COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, are a 36-year-old Omaha woman who had traveled to England, her father and her brother. The woman remains in critical condition in the biocontainment unit.

The state’s coronavirus numbers don’t include people brought back from a stricken cruise ship. Seven remain in Omaha.

An American from the Diamond Princess cruise ship who had been in treatment in the biocontainment unit was transferred Tuesday evening to the hotel-like National Quarantine Unit.

The six other Americans from the cruise ship and a local health care worker are still under observation in the quarantine unit.

Iowa health officials on Wednesday reported an additional case of COVID-19, bringing that state’s total to 14, most of whom were on the same Egyptian cruise. A Council Bluffs woman was confirmed as Pottawattamie County’s first case Monday. She had traveled to California.

World-Herald staff writers Martha Stoddard, Julie Anderson and Stu Pospisil contributed to this report.

eduffy@owh.com, 402-444-1210,

