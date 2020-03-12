20200301_liv_cranetrust_art(4) (copy)

The Crane Trust Nature & Visitor Center is a stone's throw from Interstate 80 at Exit 305 near Alda, Nebraska. The center is closed for the rest of March and is scheduled to reopen in early April.

 CHRIS CHRISTEN/THE WORLD-HERALD

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — The Crane Trust has closed its doors until the first week of April because of coronavirus fears.

The facility shut down Wednesday night.

“We don’t know of anybody that’s been there that has the coronavirus, so this is kind of proactive,” said Chuck Cooper, the Crane Trust’s chief executive officer.

But with 30,000 people going through the Nature Center every March, “it’s going to happen,” Cooper said.

It was a difficult decision to close “because we raise half a million dollars this month. This is a big portion of the money we raise for the whole year, to do our work,” he said.

But thinking about “our friends and guests,” as well as volunteers and staff, “we just had a responsibility” to close, Cooper said.

The Crane Trust plans to reopen around April 4. But reopening could happen sooner or later than that, depending on how things go.

Things were looking good for this month. “It had the makings for just a wonderful crane season,” Cooper said.

In addition to a lot of cranes, “we’ve already seen whooping cranes. It’s pretty sad,” Cooper said of the decision to close.

Bookings have been good. “We were packed the rest of the month.” The Crane Trust is in the process of contacting those people to tell them about the shutdown.

Normally, the bird-watching location entertains international visitors. But no one had made reservations from overseas this year.

For the most part, the Crane Trust is empty. “There’s a couple of staff out there, but we sent a lot of people home,” he said. 

